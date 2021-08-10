 Skip to main content
SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs tie for 4th in HBCU poll
S.C. STATE FOOTBALL

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs tie for 4th in HBCU poll

MEAC media day

S.C. State coach Buddy Pough , and quarterback Corey Fields Jr. and defensive back Decobie Durant,  take their turn at MEAC Media Day in Norfolk, Va.

 Special to The T&D

COVID-19 forced teams to postpone the 2020 season to spring of 2021 when only 10 HBCU Division I teams participated.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs went undefeated in the spring on their way to winning ar second SWAC championship and first-ever HBCU national championship after finishing No. 1 in the Boxtorow Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs begin the 2021 (fall) season No. 1 in HBCU football in the Boxtorow Coaches Poll.

“This is great for the program and shows how far we have come in three years,” said Bulldogs head football coach Connell Maynor. “We are the hunted now and we have to work harder than ever before. We now have to prove everyone right and repeat.”

WATCH NOW/SC STATE FOOTBALL: All players have been vaccinated

The Bulldogs will certainly be the hunted as all 21 teams will be vying for the HBCU national championship in the fall. The 2019 HBCU national champion North Carolina A&T Aggies did not play in the spring and are ranked No. 2, receiving five first place votes. Florida A&M, who moved from the MEAC to the SWAC this year, also did not play in the spring and is ranked No. 3. The 2019 SWAC champion Alcorn State Braves – like A&T and FAMU – did not play in the spring, but after a 9-2 2019 campaign, are tied for the No. 4 spot with South Carolina State.

The Boxtorow HBCU FCS Coaches Poll is administered by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW, and in its 13th year, is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches.

2021 Boxtorow FCS HBCU Football Coaches Poll

Listing shows rank, team, record, points, spring poll final rank

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Shell 4th Bulldog in Pro Hall of Fame

1 Alabama A&M (9) 5-0 138 1

2 North Carolina A&T (5) 0-0 100 NR

3 Florida A&M 0-0 96 NR

T-4 Alcorn State (1) 0-0 86 NR

T-4 South Carolina State 4-1 86 5

6 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-1 84 2

7 Southern (1) 5-1 58 3

8 Jackson State 4-3 52 7

9 Prairie View A&M 2-1 31 4

10 Norfolk State 0-0 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Alabama State (3-3) 25, Bethune-Cookman (0-0) 23, North Carolina Central (0-0) 7, Tennessee State (2-5) 6, Grambling (0-4) 4, Howard (0-2) 3, Hampton (0-0) 2, Delaware State (2-3) 2, Mississippi Valley State (0-3) 2.

(1st-place votes in parentheses)

