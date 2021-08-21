SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs' second scrimmage 'productive'

In less than two weeks, South Carolina State will kick off the 2021 season on the road against SWAC foe Alabama A&M on Sept. 4 in Huntsville, Ala.
Head coach Buddy Pough is optimistic but says his team still has a lot of work to do.
Saturday morning the Bulldogs conducted their second scrimmage of the preseason at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium with some notable starters not on the field.
Preseason All-MEAC selections wide receiver Shaquan Davis and offensive lineman Jalen Page, along with defensive back Duane Nichols, watched from the sideline as the Bulldogs conducted successful drills on both sides of the football.
“We had a few of our top guys that saw limited action and maybe saw action in a few plays,” Pough said. “It was just a case of wanting to give some of the younger guys an opportunity so we can evaluate them more.”
Pough said Saturday's scrimmage was very productive on both offense and defense, with the Bulldogs limiting their action to 65 plays. Pough said he hopes to get a better connection from the passing game as they prepare for their opener.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields showed poised, throwing downfield on some big pass plays to several Bulldog receivers and tight ends.
“Fields is our guy at this point,” Pough said. “We are getting away from the generic installation phase to work on putting together some packages to center around his style of play.”
The Bulldogs also showed special attention to their kicking game with three freshmen kickers who all have the potential to break the starting lineup. Freshman punter/kicker Dyson Roberts is the only kicker who has game-style experience, seeing action in the spring and kicking a 23-yard field goal to lift South Carolina State to a 31-28 overtime road victory over Delaware State on April 17.
Pough noted that after a physical week of practices and contact, he is impressed with the overall progress of the team.
"Our defense always has the ability to make plays in any kind of situation,” Pough said. “At times they push the offense, and you can see a player or two that stands out that normally wouldn’t."
Bill Hamilton retired as sports information director at S.C. State after nearly four decades in the post. He is a member of the MEAC Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous other honors for his service to the university and journalism. He reports on S.C. State as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat.