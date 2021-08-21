SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs' second scrimmage 'productive'

In less than two weeks, South Carolina State will kick off the 2021 season on the road against SWAC foe Alabama A&M on Sept. 4 in Huntsville, Ala.

Head coach Buddy Pough is optimistic but says his team still has a lot of work to do.

Saturday morning the Bulldogs conducted their second scrimmage of the preseason at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium with some notable starters not on the field.

Preseason All-MEAC selections wide receiver Shaquan Davis and offensive lineman Jalen Page, along with defensive back Duane Nichols, watched from the sideline as the Bulldogs conducted successful drills on both sides of the football.

“We had a few of our top guys that saw limited action and maybe saw action in a few plays,” Pough said. “It was just a case of wanting to give some of the younger guys an opportunity so we can evaluate them more.”

Pough said Saturday's scrimmage was very productive on both offense and defense, with the Bulldogs limiting their action to 65 plays. Pough said he hopes to get a better connection from the passing game as they prepare for their opener.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields showed poised, throwing downfield on some big pass plays to several Bulldog receivers and tight ends.