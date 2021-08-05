SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs say team has 'a lot to prove to people'

“We have a lot to prove to people around the league,” Gray said. “We believe we are the best and have faith in my teammates to help prove that this year.”

Gray said adapting back to the fall schedule has been a grind, but the team is beginning to get back into its normal groove.

“The spring games were tough, but I think there was an advantage to playing them,” Gray said. “Some teams did not have the opportunity to play at all last season, but we were able to see some new guys come in and show what they could do. That experience at the college level puts them ahead of the curve.”

Quarterback Corey Fields said the trash talk between the offense and defense has already started even before the Bulldogs take the field for its first practice Friday.

“There’s just a lot of excitement, coming back and seeing each other,” Fields said. “We’re not worried about what anyone else has to say, we just have to be ourselves. At the end of the day, our job is to do what our coaches ask and perform on the field.”

With many guys getting an extra year due to COVID, Fields said it was special to see the number of guys returning for a chance to play in the 2021 fall season.