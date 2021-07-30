SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs picked to win MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. -- Nine South Carolina State Bulldogs were named to the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Football All-Conference team while Coach Buddy Pough’s team was picked to finish first in the race for the league title.

The selections were made via votes by MEAC head football coaches and sports information directors.

The announcements were made Friday at the MEAC's annual Media Day held at the Hilton Norfolk The Main.

South Carolina State, the defending champion, clinched a share of the league crown in 2019 and was chosen as the favorite with five first-place votes, followed by Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Delaware State, Morgan State and Howard.

Bulldog defensive back Decobie Durant was tabbed as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter was named as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Earning All-MEAC First Team honors for South Carolina State were wide receiver Shaquan Davis, offensive linemen Jalen Page and Tyson Gray, linebacker Chad Gilchrist and Durant.

Quarterback Corey Fields Jr., running back Kendrall Flowers, offensive lineman Chris Simon and linebacker BJ Davis all were named All-MEAC Second Team respectively.