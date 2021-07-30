 Skip to main content
SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs picked to win MEAC
S.C. STATE FOOTBALL

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs picked to win MEAC

MEAC media day

S.C. State coach Buddy Pough , and quarterback Corey Fields Jr. and defensive back Decobie Durant,  take their turn at MEAC Media Day on Friday in Norfolk, Va.

 Special to The T&D

NORFOLK, Va. -- Nine South Carolina State Bulldogs were named to the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Football All-Conference team while Coach Buddy Pough’s team was picked to finish first in the race for the league title.

The selections were made via votes by MEAC head football coaches and sports information directors.

The announcements were made Friday at the MEAC's annual Media Day held at the Hilton Norfolk The Main.

SC STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs top MEAC list of Legends of Coaching

South Carolina State, the defending champion, clinched a share of the league crown in 2019 and was chosen as the favorite with five first-place votes, followed by Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Delaware State, Morgan State and Howard.

Bulldog defensive back Decobie Durant was tabbed as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter was named as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough looking forward to season

Earning All-MEAC First Team honors for South Carolina State were wide receiver Shaquan Davis, offensive linemen Jalen Page and Tyson Gray, linebacker Chad Gilchrist and Durant.

Quarterback Corey Fields Jr., running back Kendrall Flowers, offensive lineman Chris Simon and linebacker BJ Davis all were named All-MEAC Second Team respectively.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $1

The Bulldogs open the 2021 campaign on Sept. 4  on the road  vs. SWAC foe  Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Ala. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Season tickets to S.C. State home games are available. For more information, go online to www.scsuathletics.com or contact the S.C. State Ticket Office at 803-536-8579 or 1-800-298-9157.

Predicted Order of Finish

(ranked from first place to sixth, first-place votes in parentheses)

1. South Carolina State (5) 118 points

2. Norfolk State (2) 96

3. North Carolina Central (2) 78

4. Delaware State (1) 56

5. Morgan State (1) 48

6. Howard (1) 36

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Juwan Carter – QB, Norfolk State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Decobie Durant – DB, South Carolina State

 

S.C. State 2021 schedule

9/4 -- at Alabama A&M, TBA, Huntsville, Ala.

9/11 -- at Clemson, 5 p.m. Clemson

9/18 -- at New Mexico State, TBA, Las Cruces, New Mexico

10/2 -- Bethune-Cookman, 1:30 p.m., Hall of Fame Game, Orangeburg

10/9 -- at Florida A&M, TBA, Tallahassee, Fla.

10/16 -- Morgan State, 1:30 p.m., Homecoming, Orangeburg

10/23 -- at Delaware State, TBA, Dover, Delaware

10/30 -- at North Carolina Central, TBA, Durham, N.C.

11/6 -- Howard, 2 p.m., Youth/ROTC/Military Appreciation Day, Orangeburg

11/13 -- North Carolina A&T State 1:30 p.m., Senior/High School Band Day/Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day, Orangeburg

