SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs open practice on Friday

The South Carolina State University football team will report to camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, and begin practicing on Aug 6.

Buddy Pough, entering his 20th season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team's first practice on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough is winningest coach in school history with a record of 136-75 overall and has led the Bulldogs to seven Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships during his tenure.

The Bulldogs, picked in the MEAC Preseason Poll to capture the league crown, posted nine players on All-MEAC Preseason Teams, including defensive back Decobie Durant being tabbed as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

S.C. State will look to build off a strong spring season after finishing 3-1 overall, 2-0 MEAC.

The Bulldogs will conduct their second practice in a 9:30 a.m. session on Saturday in helmets. On Monday, Aug. 9, Pough's team will dress out in shells at 9:30 a.m. and do the same on Tuesday in a 2:30 p.m. workout.

Practices are free and open to the public. Visitors may enter Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium on the visitor's side and may sit in the stands to view practice. No spectators or fans are allowed on the field during practice.