SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs No. 7 in media poll; Saturday is day for scrimmage and media day
SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs No. 7 in media poll; Saturday is day for scrimmage and media day

SC State football library

COVID-19 forced teams to postpone the 2020 season to spring of 2021 where only 13 HBCU teams participated. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs went undefeated in the spring on their way to winning their second SWAC championship and first-ever HBCU national championship after finishing No. 1 in the Boxtorow media poll.

The Bulldogs begin the 2021 (fall) season No. 1 in HBCU football in the Boxtorow media poll.

“This is great for the program and shows how far we have come in three years,” Alabama A&M head football coach Connell Maynor said. “We are the hunted now and we have to work harder than ever before. We now have to prove everyone right and repeat.”

The Bulldogs received six first place votes, compared to the North Carolina A&T Aggies who received the most first-place votes (8) and are No. 2 to start the season. The Aggies did not play in the spring. Florida A&M received one first-place vote and is No. 3 while SWAC title runner-up Arkansas-Pine Bluff is No. 4 and Southern is No. 5

The BOXTOROW Media Poll is administered by From Press Box To Press Row and in its 15th year is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

Boxtowrow media poll

Listing with rank, spring record, spring poll final rank

1. Alabama A&M (6) 5-0 142 1

2. North Carolina A&T (8) 0-0 116 NR

3. Florida A&M (1) 0-0 107 NR

4. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-1 94 2

5. Southern 4-1 84 3

6. Alcorn State (1) 0-0 76 NR

7. South Carolina State 3-1 70 5

8. Jackson State 4-3 42 8

9. Bowie State 0-0 37 NR

10. Prairie View A&M 2-1 27 4

Others receiving votes: Bethune-Cookman (0-0) 22, Savannah State (1-1) 12, Tennessee State (2-5) 12, West Virginia State (2-2) 11, Delaware State (2-3) 8, Alabama State (3-3) 8, Miles (0-0) 7, Albany State (0-0) 3, Grambling (0-4) 3, Norfolk State (0-0) 3, Virginia State (0-0) 3, North Carolina Central (0-0) 2, Tuskegee (0-0) 2, Langston (2-3) 1.

1st place votes in parentheses

Bulldogs to hold scrimmage

South Carolina State will hold its first full scrimmage of the preseason Saturday at 10 a.m. inside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field.

The Bulldogs on Friday officially wrapped up Day 7 of preseason drills and will get a chance to work on game-style schemes as well as turning some attention to the installation phase during the scrimmage.

After the scrimmage, S.C. State will hold Media/Picture Day from 3-4:30 p.m.. The annual "Meet the Players Day/Fan Fest," hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, will NOT be held this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulldogs open the season on the road against SWAC foe and No. 1-ranked Alabama A&M on Sept. 4 at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama at 7 p.m. ET.

Season tickets for South Carolina State's four-game home schedule remain available. Reserved seating may be purchased by contacting the S.C. State Ticket Office by phone at 803-536-8579 or online at www.scsuathletics.com.

Fans interesting in joining the STATE CLUB can visit www.thestateclub.com

“We are in Day 5 of preseason camp and the main focus is getting these guys ready to play and acclimated to this type of weather conditions during the season."

S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough

Quote

S.C. State 2021 schedule

9/4 -- at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m., Huntsville, Ala.

9/11 -- at Clemson, 5 p.m. Clemson

9/18 -- at New Mexico State, TBA, Las Cruces, New Mexico

10/2 -- Bethune-Cookman, 1:30 p.m., Hall of Fame Game, Orangeburg

10/9 -- at Florida A&M, TBA, Tallahassee, Fla.

10/16 -- Morgan State, 1:30 p.m., Homecoming, Orangeburg

10/23 -- at Delaware State, TBA, Dover, Delaware

10/30 -- at North Carolina Central, TBA, Durham, N.C.

11/6 -- Howard, 2 p.m., Youth/ROTC/Military Appreciation Day, Orangeburg

11/13 -- North Carolina A&T State 1:30 p.m., Senior/High School Band Day/Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day, Orangeburg

