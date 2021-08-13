SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs No. 7 in media poll; Saturday is day for scrimmage and media day

COVID-19 forced teams to postpone the 2020 season to spring of 2021 where only 13 HBCU teams participated. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs went undefeated in the spring on their way to winning their second SWAC championship and first-ever HBCU national championship after finishing No. 1 in the Boxtorow media poll.

The Bulldogs begin the 2021 (fall) season No. 1 in HBCU football in the Boxtorow media poll.

“This is great for the program and shows how far we have come in three years,” Alabama A&M head football coach Connell Maynor said. “We are the hunted now and we have to work harder than ever before. We now have to prove everyone right and repeat.”

The Bulldogs received six first place votes, compared to the North Carolina A&T Aggies who received the most first-place votes (8) and are No. 2 to start the season. The Aggies did not play in the spring. Florida A&M received one first-place vote and is No. 3 while SWAC title runner-up Arkansas-Pine Bluff is No. 4 and Southern is No. 5

The BOXTOROW Media Poll is administered by From Press Box To Press Row and in its 15th year is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

Boxtowrow media poll