SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs move to contact; Pough likes D-line depth

Tuesday practice

Wednesday's morning session followed a Tuesday afternoon practice in hot and steamy conditions.

“We have had a good camp so far with all the guys out here ready to go and putting in the work that needs to be done,“ Pough said. “This camp will be a little different with most of the practices relaxed due to the fact we are coming off a strong spring season.”

The Bulldogs continued to work on the installation phase, adding some newcomers to the mix with a team that has a lot of stability on both sides of the ball.

South Carolina State has been known for producing great defensive players, with the addition of its recent and fourth NFL Hall of Famer in former Bulldog standout and All-Pro Donnie Shell. Along with the recent contract extension of former MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-American Darius Leonard, Pough seems to think this defense is special in its own way.