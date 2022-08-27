SC STATE FOOTBALL: 'Better' special teams vital vs. tough schedule

In this third and final column previewing 2022 South Carolina State football, we examine Bulldog special teams and take a look at the 2022 schedule.

Special teams

Special teams are a key component of all football teams and often times can shift the momentum in a game with a dazzling return for a score, or putting a team in great scoring position or pinning the opposition deep in its own territory.

South Carolina State, under head coach Buddy Pough, has always considered the play of the Bulldog special teams a key ingredient of the team’s preparation. SC State had some ups and downs in its special teams’ play last season but also enjoyed some big-play moments.

The Bulldogs led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in both field goal percentage (11-12, .917 Pct.) and PAT kick percentage (34-37, .919 Pct.) last season. Sophomores Dyson Roberts (5-11, 180 r-So.) and Gavyn Zimmerman (5-11, 155 So.) -- a freshman surprise last season -- spilt the placekicking duties, with the latter handling most of the chores down the stretch.

Both earned 2022 preseason All-MEAC honors, Zimmerman as placekicker and Roberts as punter.

Zimmerman appears firmly ahead in the placekicking competition in 2022 as Roberts, one of the league’s top punters in 2021, will concentrate on the one area this season.

Zimmerman was 8-8 on field goal attempts last season, with his longest from 38 yards out, and 20-22 on PATs. Roberts, who handled both the placekicking and punting early in the campaign, made 3-4 FG attempts, including a long of 28, and was 14-15 on PATs.

Caleb Brown (6-2, 190 r-Sr.) returns as the long snapper with tons of experience and Roberts takes over the duties as the holder.

The Bulldogs also return two very good kick returners in Juwan Moody (5-10, 160 r-Sr.) and Rakim White (6-4, 185 r-So.), a pair of backup wide receivers. Both have outstanding speed and quickness, and the ability to go the distance at any time.

“Our special teams played well at times but we expect to be a little bit better overall in our special teams this year,” Pough noted recently. “We had some good moments, put a few wrinkles in even actually faked a field goal and a punt.

“Gavyn was very consistent as the placekicker and he’s a bit stronger this season, so we are happy where we are. And we have a new kid – Blake Morros (5-11, 165 Fr.) – of Hanahan, who has a very strong leg and will give us a top backup. I think we may even use him on kickoffs as he kicks the ball deeper.”

As punter, Roberts led the MEAC in punting average (39.8 yds.) most of the season before finishing second to Delaware State’s Matt Noll (40.4). He had his biggest day against Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State, booming punts for a whopping 49.1 average, with three boots over 50 yards and a long of 74 to keep the Tigers deep.

“Dyson Roberts did a good job punting for us last year and was especially effective in the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State as he was our MVP early in the game, flipping the field with some very long punts, pinning Jackson State deep” Pough said. “And, this year, we plan to use him as the holder on PATs and field goals.

“Caleb Brown, who was solid as our long snapper, is back and we are looking to develop a second long snapper during fall camp.”

Zimmerman, a preseason All-MEAC second-team selection, should continue his consistency as the Bulldog placekicker, and he has exhibited greater leg strength, echoed Bulldog special teams coach Steve Bird, who also noted that Morros may earn the kickoff duties because of his leg strength.

“Gavyn Zimmerman didn’t miss a kick last season; he’s gotten stronger and I expect him to be among the best kickers in the league,” Bird said. “And we welcome Blake Morros, a true freshman with a strong leg. He’s expected to be our backup and may be used as our kickoff guy.

“And Dyson Roberts was one of the top punters in the MEAC,” Bird said. “He has great athletic ability and is a proven punter. Some people call him our Celebration Bowl MVP because of how his punts kept Jackson State pinned down deep in their own territory until our offense got going.”

2022 schedule

SC State’s 2022 schedule is a kind of deja vu for Bulldog coaches and players, as well as all of the school’s stakeholders. For the second straight season, there will be no games at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium (Willie Jeffries Field) in the month of September.

Just as with the 2021 slate, Bulldog fans will not get a chance to see their team play at home until the first week in October when Coach Buddy Pough and his team host former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (now SWAC) foe Florida A&M in the home opener Oct. 8. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

Last season, the Bulldogs’ first home action occurred on Oct. 2 when Bethune-Cookman, another former MEAC member (now SWAC), provided the opposition. Pough’s team got its first win of the season – 42-35 – over the Wildcats after an 0-3 start against some challenging opponents. SC State dropped its next game 30-7 at Florida A&M and was suddenly 1-4.

This year’s September schedule is just as challenging as SC State opens the 2022 campaign on Thursday night (Sept. 1) at UCF (Central Florida) in Orlando, then returns to the State of Florida Sept. 10 for a matchup against an improved Bethune-Cookman team at Daytona Beach before having an early bye week Sept. 17.

The Bulldogs resume their schedule Sept. 24 at North Carolina A&T, another former MEAC member, in Greensboro, NC, then travel up I-26 for an intrastate clash with the University of South Carolina Oct. 1.

“Wow,” was one of the first words that came out of Coach Pough’s mouth when I set the stage for the team’s first four games for the upcoming season. He grimaced a bit when recalling last year’s poor start but seemed to feel a lot better when I reminded him of the 2021 finish – a 7-5 overall record, a 5-0 MEAC worksheet, and a big win over Coach Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

“It makes it a little tough that many of our fans have to wait to October to see us play,” said Pough, who quickly added an old adage, “But good things come to those who wait. Let’s hope when we have our first game at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium this year, we will be in better shape win-wise than a year ago. We’d like to be better than 1-4 after our first five games so it is imperative that we win a couple of games during that four-game road stretch.”

“This year’s team is more mature, a good bit stronger and we think better than last year’s,” beamed Pough. “We lost a winnable game at Alabama A&M (L42-41) in last year’s opener and we knew it would be tough playing at Clemson (L 49-3), then we go to New Mexico State, get down by about four scores before roaring back to make a game of it (L43-35).

“We finally came home and beat Bethune-Cookman (W42-35) to go 1-3 before suffering, I think, our toughest loss of the year at Florida A&M (L30-7) to drop to 1-4. They dominated us in just about every phase of the game.”

Pough knows the challenge this year for his team to get off to a fast start will be daunting but gives the Bulldogs high marks and a chance at some early-season victories.

UCF, Thursday’s season-opening opponent, returns a solid list of weapons on both offense and defense. The Knights, 9-4 last year with a win over Florida, return 16 starters, eight on offense and as many on defense. Quarterback Mikey Keene, is the offensive catalyst, with end Josh Deliscar anchoring the defense.

An improved Bethune-Cookman team will provide the opposition on Sept. 10 at Daytona Beach, a very tough place to play. SC State prevailed 42-35 at Orangeburg last season after leading 28-7 at the half.

Following a bye week, Pough’s team travels to Greensboro for a matchup with North Carolina A&T, a team SC State once dominated, but one that has become a thorn in the Bulldogs’ side with a six-game winning streak against SC State, including a 27-17 victory in Orangeburg last season.

USC, the Oct. 1 opponent, has won the two previous meetings against SC State, including a 38-14 triumph in 2009. The Gamecocks, in Coach Shane Beamer’s second season, return 13 starters, including seven on offense where they are expected to get a boost from heralded Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Florida A&M, which came within a one-point 7-6 loss to Jackson State and an opportunity to play for the SWAC Championship, is loaded with talent and boasts the FCS Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year in Isaiah Land. This year’s Oct. 8 opponent won big, 30-7, over SC State last season at Tallahassee but the game this year is in Orangeburg and that should give the Bulldogs an edge.

Virginia Lynchburg, a first-time SC State opponent, will provide the Homecoming competition Oct. 15 for SC State and the many fans expected to return to Orangeburg.

Then, it’s conference time as SC State closes the campaign with five straight MEAC games, however, three will be at the friendly confines of O.C. Dawson Stadium, Willie Jeffries Field. It’s an almost identical path that Pough’s team faced last season down the stretch.

The Bulldogs prevailed, winning close road contests at Delaware State, NC Central and Norfolk State to take the title. Let’s hope for a little dejay vu, another MEAC title and a return trip to the Celebration Bowl.