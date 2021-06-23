SC STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs sign with Taymar Sales U

DALLAS – South Carolina State Athletics on Wednesday announced the signing of a combination outbound ticket sales and corporate sponsorship sales and management contract with Taymar Sales U.
South Carolina State is the first member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and first HBCU to work with Taymar.
“We are excited to partner with Taymar Sales U to enhance our ticket sales, corporate sponsorship opportunities and multimedia rights throughout the state of South Carolina and on the national stage,” said Stacy Danley, director of athletics at S.C. State.
“Mark Dyer brings a wealth of experience and success in this space to the partnership while his Taymar team is phenomenal in engaging the community, building relationships and creating mutually beneficial partnerships in the business sector. We believe that the timing is right for this next step for our department as we prepare to emerge from the pandemic and return to fall competition at S.C. State.”
“Historically Black colleges and universities have played a vital role in our nation’s history, and we are honored to get the opportunity to work with Stacy Danley and his team at South Carolina State,” said Taymar founder and CEO Dyer. “The Bulldogs have a strong tradition, alumni network and fan base and we’re excited to get to work to help State develop more resources for an exciting future. This addition to our growing partner list marks an important milestone for our company.”
Taymar has recruited Arnold Malloy to be its leader on the Orangeburg campus. A graduate of MEAC member Delaware State, Malloy has a strong background in minor league baseball sales and management.
South Carolina State becomes Taymar’s 11th school and third new client since February.
Other current schools include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Mercer University, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, Old Dominion University and the University of Connecticut.
Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact mdyer@taymarventures.com for more information.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530