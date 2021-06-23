SC STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs sign with Taymar Sales U

DALLAS – South Carolina State Athletics on Wednesday announced the signing of a combination outbound ticket sales and corporate sponsorship sales and management contract with Taymar Sales U.

South Carolina State is the first member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and first HBCU to work with Taymar.

“We are excited to partner with Taymar Sales U to enhance our ticket sales, corporate sponsorship opportunities and multimedia rights throughout the state of South Carolina and on the national stage,” said Stacy Danley, director of athletics at S.C. State.

“Mark Dyer brings a wealth of experience and success in this space to the partnership while his Taymar team is phenomenal in engaging the community, building relationships and creating mutually beneficial partnerships in the business sector. We believe that the timing is right for this next step for our department as we prepare to emerge from the pandemic and return to fall competition at S.C. State.”