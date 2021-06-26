SC STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs lead way on MEAC All-Time golf, women's tennis teams

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office has announced the Men’s Golf All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.
Eleven members of the team played for South Carolina State University.
More than 200 total votes were cast, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.
To be considered on the ballot, student-athletes must have been named to the MEAC All-Tournament Team, MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer, finish top five in the PGA National Minority (now PGA WORKS) Championship or be inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame, Black College Hall of Fame or PGA National Minority Hall of Fame.
In all, 50 individuals, including one national champion and one two-time Hall of Famer, are recognized. The All-Time Team members from S.C. State, listed in alphabetical order, are:
- Robert Cacho: 2009 PGA National Minority Championship medalist; MEAC’s all-time low round (63, 2008-09).
- Leonard Cherry: 1974 MEAC All-Tournament.
- Bobby Ellis: Two-time MEAC All-Tournament (1975, 1977)
- Douglas Grier: Two-time MEAC All-Tournament (1975, 1977).
- Raymond Grier: 1974 MEAC Championship medalist; two-time MEAC All-Tournament (1972, 1974).
- Rodney Lathern: Top 2, 1989 PGA National Minority Championship.
- Martin Roache: Two-time PGA National Minority Championship medalist (1990, 1991).
- Kenny Southers: 1972 MEAC Championship medalist; two-time MEAC All-Tournament (1972, 1974).
- Adrian Stills: Two-time NAIA All-American (1977, 1980); 1977 MEAC Championship medalist; 1977 MEAC All-Tournament; National Black Golf Hall of Fame class of 2021; MEAC Hall of Fame class of 1993.
- Roy Stills: 1974 MEAC All-Tournament.
- Emerson Wright: 1972 MEAC All-Tournament.
Women's tennis
The MEAC Women’s Tennis All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.
S.C. State tennis leads the way with 17 selections to the team.
To be considered on the ballot, student-athletes must have been named at least one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, MEAC Rookie of the Year or MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
The All-Time Team members from S.C. State are listed in alphabetical order:
- Erika Ballard: 1987 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
- Zainab Bendahhou: 2019 First Team All-MEAC; 2019 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
- Rachida Berjane: 2021 MEAC Player of the Year; 2021 MEAC Rookie of the Year; 2021 First Team All-MEAC.
- Laura Bosneag: 2010 First Team All-MEAC; 2012 MEAC Championship Co-Outstanding Performer.
- Gisel Brito: 2005 First Team All-MEAC; 2005 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
- Maria Craciun: 2013 MEAC Player of the Year; four-time First Team All-MEAC (010, 2011, 2012, 2013); 2010 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer; 2012 NCAA Individual Championship qualifier.
- Mirian Cruz: Two-time MEAC Player of the Year (2006, 2007); three-time First Team All-MEAC (2005, 2006, 2007); two-time MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer (2006, 2007).
- Dionne Gordon: 1989 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
- Suhalia Jad: 2012 MEAC Player of the Year; 2012 First Team All-MEAC; 2011 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
- Mischelle Johnson: 1986 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
- Viktoriia Khatcei: 2012 First Team All-MEAC; two-time MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer (2012 [co-], 2013).
- Marketa Marcanikova: 2017 First Team All-MEAC; 2017 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
- Sabrina Mendez: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2011, 2012).
- Intissar Rassif: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (2014, 2017); two-time MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer (2014, 2016).
- Marcela Rodezno: 2005 MEAC Player of the Year; 2005 MEAC Rookie of the Year; four-time First Team All-MEAC (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008); 2008 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.
- Daria Sekerina: 2011 MEAC Player of the Year; three-time First Team All-MEAC (2009, 2010, 2011).
- Sarai Torres: 2009 MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer.