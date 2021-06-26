SC STATE ATHLETICS: Bulldogs lead way on MEAC All-Time golf, women's tennis teams

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office has announced the Men’s Golf All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.

Eleven members of the team played for South Carolina State University.

More than 200 total votes were cast, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.

To be considered on the ballot, student-athletes must have been named to the MEAC All-Tournament Team, MEAC Championship Outstanding Performer, finish top five in the PGA National Minority (now PGA WORKS) Championship or be inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame, Black College Hall of Fame or PGA National Minority Hall of Fame.

In all, 50 individuals, including one national champion and one two-time Hall of Famer, are recognized. The All-Time Team members from S.C. State, listed in alphabetical order, are: