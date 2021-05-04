 Skip to main content
SC STATE ATHLETICS: 11 Bulldogs on MEAC Wrestling All-Time Team
SC STATE ATHLETICS

SC STATE ATHLETICS: 11 Bulldogs on MEAC Wrestling All-Time Team

MEAC 50

NORFOLK, Va. -- As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office has announced its Wrestling All-Time Team, Presented by the Home Depot.

Eleven former S.C. State Bulldogs were named to the prestigious list.

The team is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes who competed during the conference’s sponsorship of the sport between 1972 and 1995.

The MEAC Wrestling All-Time Team was selected by a panel of media relations professionals who have either worked at the conference office or at member universities throughout the years. The honorees were selected from a list of former student-athletes who were named MEAC individual champions, Most Outstanding Wrestlers at MEAC Championships, All-Region or All-American, or who were NAIA or NCAA national qualifiers.

The All-Time Team features 33 MEAC individual champions, 13 NCAA/NAIA All-Americans, 12 NCAA Regional champions and one USA Olympic Team member.

The 11 Bulldogs are:

  • William Boozer (South Carolina State) - 167 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984; NCAA East Region Champion 1983; NCAA Qualifier 1983; MEAC Outstanding Wrestler 1981; Member MEAC Championship Team 1981, 1982, 1983)
  • Lloyd Bullard (South Carolina State) – 177 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1981, 1982, 1983; Member MEAC Championship Team 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)
  • Steve Claiborne (South Carolina State) – 134 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1979, 1980; Member MEAC Championship Team 1980)
  • Ronald Keith Graham (South Carolina State) – 126 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1983, 1984, 1985; MEAC Outstanding Wrestler 1984, 1985; Member MEAC Championship Team 1983)
  • Michael Holmes (South Carolina State) – 167 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1978, 1979, 1980; NAIA Qualifier 1979; Member MEAC Championship Team 1979; S.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame
  • Preston Hughes (South Carolina State) – 126 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1981, 1982; Member MEAC Championship Team 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)
  • Wendell James (South Carolina State) – 158 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1981; Member MEAC Championship Team 1981, 1982, 1983)
  • Keith O’Banner (South Carolina State) – 118 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1980, 1981; Member MEAC Championship Team 1980, 1981)
  • James Ragland (South Carolina State) – 167 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1973; S.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame)
  • Jesse Steeles (South Carolina State) – Heavyweight (MEAC Champion 1981, 1982; Member MEAC Championship Team 1981, 1982)
  • Jeffrey Washington (South Carolina State) – 134 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1984, 1985, 1986; MEAC Outstanding Wrestler, NCAA East Region Champion 1986, NCAA National Qualifier 1986; Member MEAC Championship Team 1983; S.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame

Men’s track

The Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Time Team is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.

In all, 45 individuals and five relay teams, including six national champions and two MEAC Hall of Famers, are recognized.

S.C. State honorees are:

  • Lamin Drammeh, South Carolina State: MEAC Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
  • Demek Kemp, South Carolina State: 2018 First Team All-American, 60-meter dash; MEAC top time in the 200-meter dash (20.55, 2018); MEAC third-best time in the 60-meter dash (6.59, 2018).
  • Tyrell Richard, South Carolina State: 2019 NCAA champion, 400-meter dash; MEAC top time in the 400-meter dash (44.82, 2019); MEAC third-best time in the 400-meter dash (45.62, 2019 MEAC Indoor Championship); 2019 First Team All-American, 400-meter dash.
  • David Stephens, South Carolina State: MEAC top mark in the pole vault (5.43 meters, 2003).
  • Sonny Williams, South Carolina State: MEAC top mark in the high jump (2.23 meters, 1985).

Women’s track

The Women’s Indoor Track & Field All-Time Team is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the MEAC’s history.

In all, 45 individuals and five relay teams, including four national champions and three MEAC Hall of Famers, are recognized.

Among the honorees is Shamire Rothmiller, South Carolina State: 2012 MEAC Indoor Championship Co-Outstanding Field Performer.

