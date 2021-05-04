SC STATE ATHLETICS: 11 Bulldogs on MEAC Wrestling All-Time Team

NORFOLK, Va. -- As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office has announced its Wrestling All-Time Team, Presented by the Home Depot.

Eleven former S.C. State Bulldogs were named to the prestigious list.

The team is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes who competed during the conference’s sponsorship of the sport between 1972 and 1995.

The MEAC Wrestling All-Time Team was selected by a panel of media relations professionals who have either worked at the conference office or at member universities throughout the years. The honorees were selected from a list of former student-athletes who were named MEAC individual champions, Most Outstanding Wrestlers at MEAC Championships, All-Region or All-American, or who were NAIA or NCAA national qualifiers.

The All-Time Team features 33 MEAC individual champions, 13 NCAA/NAIA All-Americans, 12 NCAA Regional champions and one USA Olympic Team member.

The 11 Bulldogs are: