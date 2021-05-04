SC STATE ATHLETICS: 11 Bulldogs on MEAC Wrestling All-Time Team

NORFOLK, Va. -- As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office has announced its Wrestling All-Time Team, Presented by the Home Depot.
Eleven former S.C. State Bulldogs were named to the prestigious list.
The team is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes who competed during the conference’s sponsorship of the sport between 1972 and 1995.
The MEAC Wrestling All-Time Team was selected by a panel of media relations professionals who have either worked at the conference office or at member universities throughout the years. The honorees were selected from a list of former student-athletes who were named MEAC individual champions, Most Outstanding Wrestlers at MEAC Championships, All-Region or All-American, or who were NAIA or NCAA national qualifiers.
The All-Time Team features 33 MEAC individual champions, 13 NCAA/NAIA All-Americans, 12 NCAA Regional champions and one USA Olympic Team member.
The 11 Bulldogs are:
- William Boozer (South Carolina State) - 167 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984; NCAA East Region Champion 1983; NCAA Qualifier 1983; MEAC Outstanding Wrestler 1981; Member MEAC Championship Team 1981, 1982, 1983)
- Lloyd Bullard (South Carolina State) – 177 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1981, 1982, 1983; Member MEAC Championship Team 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)
- Steve Claiborne (South Carolina State) – 134 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1979, 1980; Member MEAC Championship Team 1980)
- Ronald Keith Graham (South Carolina State) – 126 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1983, 1984, 1985; MEAC Outstanding Wrestler 1984, 1985; Member MEAC Championship Team 1983)
- Michael Holmes (South Carolina State) – 167 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1978, 1979, 1980; NAIA Qualifier 1979; Member MEAC Championship Team 1979; S.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame
- Preston Hughes (South Carolina State) – 126 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1981, 1982; Member MEAC Championship Team 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)
- Wendell James (South Carolina State) – 158 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1981; Member MEAC Championship Team 1981, 1982, 1983)
- Keith O’Banner (South Carolina State) – 118 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1980, 1981; Member MEAC Championship Team 1980, 1981)
- James Ragland (South Carolina State) – 167 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1973; S.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame)
- Jesse Steeles (South Carolina State) – Heavyweight (MEAC Champion 1981, 1982; Member MEAC Championship Team 1981, 1982)
- Jeffrey Washington (South Carolina State) – 134 lbs. (MEAC Champion 1984, 1985, 1986; MEAC Outstanding Wrestler, NCAA East Region Champion 1986, NCAA National Qualifier 1986; Member MEAC Championship Team 1983; S.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame
Men’s track
The Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Time Team is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.
In all, 45 individuals and five relay teams, including six national champions and two MEAC Hall of Famers, are recognized.
S.C. State honorees are:
- Lamin Drammeh, South Carolina State: MEAC Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
- Demek Kemp, South Carolina State: 2018 First Team All-American, 60-meter dash; MEAC top time in the 200-meter dash (20.55, 2018); MEAC third-best time in the 60-meter dash (6.59, 2018).
- Tyrell Richard, South Carolina State: 2019 NCAA champion, 400-meter dash; MEAC top time in the 400-meter dash (44.82, 2019); MEAC third-best time in the 400-meter dash (45.62, 2019 MEAC Indoor Championship); 2019 First Team All-American, 400-meter dash.
- David Stephens, South Carolina State: MEAC top mark in the pole vault (5.43 meters, 2003).
- Sonny Williams, South Carolina State: MEAC top mark in the high jump (2.23 meters, 1985).
Women’s track
The Women’s Indoor Track & Field All-Time Team is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the MEAC’s history.
In all, 45 individuals and five relay teams, including four national champions and three MEAC Hall of Famers, are recognized.