S.C. State long jumper picked for MEAC Hall of Fame

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the five members of the 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

The inductees will be enshrined in a virtual ceremony during the week of the 2021 MEAC Basketball Tournament.

The MEAC Hall of Fame highlights former student-athletes, coaches, university and conference administrators, as well as special contributors, who have enriched the legacy of the conference since its inception in 1970. Enshrinees were selected by an 11-person committee made up of administrators and representatives from member institutions.

Since its establishment in 1981, the MEAC Hall of Fame has enshrined 158 people, including the class of 2021.

The 2021 inductees are:

Lamin Drammeh, South Carolina State: A 2014 inductee into the South Carolina State Athletics Hall of Fame, Drammeh was a five-time MEAC champion in the men’s long jump. He is a two-time Olympian, representing his native Gambia, West Africa in the 1996 Games in Atlanta and the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia. Drammeh is the current school record holder in the indoor long jump (7.87 meters), and he was once the school record holder in the outdoor long jump. Drammeh was also a triple jumper and a champion relay runner; he was part of the Bulldogs’ 4x100-meter relay team that won a MEAC championship and finished third at the prestigious Penn Relays. After graduation, Drammeh competed in the 1999 Mexico Grand Prix, the 2000 African Nationals (where he was a finalist in the long jump), the qualifying round of the World Indoor Championship in Barcelona, Spain in 2005 and the 2007 World Championship in Seville.

Demetrius Harrison, North Carolina A&T State: The Aggies’ all-time leader in career tackles with 497 (second-most in MEAC history), Harrison was a two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year (1988, 1989) and a three-time First Team All-MEAC selection (1987-89).

Lauren McCoy, Bethune-Cookman: A 2016 inductee into the Bethune-Cookman Athletics Hall of Fame, McCoy recorded three 20-win seasons in the circle as Bethune-Cookman softball became a MEAC dynasty and made NCAA history in 2005. That year, she led the Lady Wildcats to the NCAA Super Regional (the first time an HBCU advanced out of the regional round), winning the Gainesville Regional and going toe-to-toe with Cat Osterman in a 1-0 defeat to Texas after earning the MEAC’s first-ever at-large bid to the NCAA field.

Rod Milstead, Delaware State: One of the most decorated football players in Delaware State history, Milstead was an offensive lineman for the Hornets from 1988-91 before embarking on an eight-year NFL career.

Allen Suber, Bethune-Cookman: The 2002 and 2003 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, Suber was a First Team All-MEAC honoree at quarterback in 2001, 2002 and 2003. The two-time All-American was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, and he led the Wildcats to the 2002 MEAC championship and two appearances in the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs (2002, 2003).