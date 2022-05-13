COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson baseball game suspended

Clemson baseball game suspended

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Friday's series opener between Clemson and No. 9 Virginia at Disharoon Park was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the score tied 4-4.

The game is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. Game 2 of the series is scheduled to follow after the conclusion of Game 1 on Saturday.

SC State women 5th, men 8th at MEAC track championships

NORFOLK, Va. – The South Carolina State women are fifth (15 points) and the men eighth (8 points) after Day 2 and seven scored events at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships, hosted by Norfolk State at Dick Price Stadium.

The SC State teams did not add any points to their first-day totals on Friday, however, several performers earned spots in Saturday’s finals, including Jaden Barker in the 400 meters, Brenton Shippy in the 100 meters, Tyler Jeffers and Matron Thornton in the 800 meters and Princess Vigilance in the women’s 100 meters.

The Norfolk State men and Morgan State women continue to show the way after Day 2 competition. The host Spartans have 82.5 points, followed by Howard with 50.5, NC Central 39, Morgan State 33 and Delaware State 25.5 to round out the top Five. SC State has amassed eight points.

The Morgan State women have compiled 70 points to lead the host Norfolk State women who are second with 56 points, followed by Howard, 43, NC Central and the Lady Bulldogs with 15.

The competition gets underway at 10 a.m. Saturday

