MEAC names new commissioner; Stills makes history as first female to lead conference

Sonja Stills has been named the next commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors made the announcement Tuesday. Stills will take office Jan. 1. She will become the first female commissioner in MEAC and HBCU Division I history.

Stills will replace Dr. Dennis E. Thomas, who announced in July he would be retiring in December after 19 years as the MEAC’s commissioner.

“I’m honored to be named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s next commissioner,” Stills said. “I’ve learned a great deal in my tenure with the conference and look forward to continuing the MEAC’s history of excellence. Thank you to Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas for your leadership and mentorship over the past 19 years.”

Stills currently serves as the chief of staff and chief operating officer of the MEAC. She also serves as the MEAC’s director of esports, which started in the summer of 2020.

“I’m thrilled to see her hard work, determination, discipline and integrity being rewarded,” Thomas said. “Sonja has always demonstrated vision and a passion for student-athlete achievement, which is why I’m confident she will lead the MEAC to its next level of success.”