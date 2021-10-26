MEAC names new commissioner; Stills makes history as first female to lead conference

Sonja Stills has been named the next commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
The MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors made the announcement Tuesday. Stills will take office Jan. 1. She will become the first female commissioner in MEAC and HBCU Division I history.
Stills will replace Dr. Dennis E. Thomas, who announced in July he would be retiring in December after 19 years as the MEAC’s commissioner.
“I’m honored to be named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s next commissioner,” Stills said. “I’ve learned a great deal in my tenure with the conference and look forward to continuing the MEAC’s history of excellence. Thank you to Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas for your leadership and mentorship over the past 19 years.”
Stills currently serves as the chief of staff and chief operating officer of the MEAC. She also serves as the MEAC’s director of esports, which started in the summer of 2020.
“I’m thrilled to see her hard work, determination, discipline and integrity being rewarded,” Thomas said. “Sonja has always demonstrated vision and a passion for student-athlete achievement, which is why I’m confident she will lead the MEAC to its next level of success.”
Since arriving at the MEAC, Stills has negotiated corporate partnerships by working with major companies including iHeartRadio, U.S. Marines, Home Depot, Hampton Roads Transit, Priority Automotive, ESI, TowneBank and Harley-Davidson. She assisted in negotiating a contract with Nike with member institutions, and managed the conference budgets.
“On behalf of MEAC institutions’ presidents and chancellors, I am thrilled to welcome Ms. Stills as our next commissioner,” said Johnson O. Akinleye, Ph.D., chancellor of North Carolina Central University and chair of the MEAC Presidents and Chancellors Council.
“Her extensive portfolio, experience and service with the MEAC make her uniquely prepared to elevate the conference in the coming years. As a proven leader who is making history for the MEAC, she is equally passionate about providing opportunities for our diverse student-athletes and building a portfolio of athletic and academic successes.”