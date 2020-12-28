 Skip to main content
Harry Carson to receive Thurman Munson 'Captain' Award
Harry Carson to receive Thurman Munson 'Captain' Award

021817 Super Bowl scsu SECONDARY

President James Clark, left, places a S.C. State pin on the lapel of Harry Carson's Hall of Fame jacket in 2017.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

A star-studded lineup will be honored virtually at the 41st Annual Thurman Munson Awards ceremony to benefit AHRC New York City Foundation on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, according to www.giants.com.

The list of honorees features Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson, as well as New York Yankees players Luke Voit and Gio Urshela, New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, Hall of Famer catcher Pudge Rodriguez and Team U.S.A. Soccer & Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Carson will be presented with the Munson "Captain" Award, while Voit, Urshela, Conforto, Rodriguez and Naeher will all be recipients of the Thurman Munson Award.

The benefit remembers the late great Yankees captain and catcher Thurman Munson and has raised more than $17 million for the AHRC NYC Foundation, which supports programs that enable children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead richer, more productive lives.

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs lead MEAC All-Time Team

The Thurman Munson Awards are presented annually for success and inspiration on the fields of play, and community spirit off the field.

Carson enjoyed one of the longest tenures in the history of the New York Football Giants during an illustrious 13-year career, which culminated with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former linebacker and South Carolina State product served as a team captain for 10 of his 13 seasons, including the 1986 season when the Giants defeated the Denver Broncos, 39-20, in Super Bowl XXI, and thus becomes the second recipient of the Thurman Captain Award.

