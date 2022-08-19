 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Hamilton named VP of SCAHOF

  • 0

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame announced that Bill Hamilton will serve as second vice president of the organization.

Hamilton, a graduate of South Carolina State University, retired as the school’s full-time sports information director in 2013 after 40 years with SCSU.

He remains active with SC State athletics and in 2009 was enshrined in the CoSIDA Hall of Fame.

Former Clemson assistant coach and school administrator Bill D’Andrea will serve as president of the organization.

“This is indeed an honor and a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity,” said D’Andrea, who also spent three years (2015-18) as vice president for athletics at Anderson University. “Our state has a rich history with regard to athletics and I’m proud to be a part of the organization that helps preserve, honor and celebrate that history.”

People are also reading…

Former Lander University athletics director Jeff May and former USC Aiken athletics director Randy Warrick were also named vice presidents.

D’Andrea replaces Dennis Powell of Columbia who, because of COVID, was the organization’s longest-serving president (2019-22).

Bill Hamilton

Hamilton
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

SCSU trustees discuss lawsuit

SCSU trustees discuss lawsuit

South Carolina State University trustees met behind closed doors Wednesday evening for a little over an hour to receive legal advice in former…

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News