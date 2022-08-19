Hamilton named VP of SCAHOF

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame announced that Bill Hamilton will serve as second vice president of the organization.

Hamilton, a graduate of South Carolina State University, retired as the school’s full-time sports information director in 2013 after 40 years with SCSU.

He remains active with SC State athletics and in 2009 was enshrined in the CoSIDA Hall of Fame.

Former Clemson assistant coach and school administrator Bill D’Andrea will serve as president of the organization.

“This is indeed an honor and a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity,” said D’Andrea, who also spent three years (2015-18) as vice president for athletics at Anderson University. “Our state has a rich history with regard to athletics and I’m proud to be a part of the organization that helps preserve, honor and celebrate that history.”

Former Lander University athletics director Jeff May and former USC Aiken athletics director Randy Warrick were also named vice presidents.

D’Andrea replaces Dennis Powell of Columbia who, because of COVID, was the organization’s longest-serving president (2019-22).