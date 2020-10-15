WATCH NOW: TD CLUB: Williams - Never forget where you come from

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One tackle on future LSU and NFL running back Terry Robiskie in high school made Williams ask to stay on offense for the rest of his career. That worked out well, as he had standout quarterbacking statistics at Chaneyville High School. A Grambling State scholarship followed, which led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafting Williams with the 17th overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft.

There was a time at Grambling, during his 1973 redshirt season, when Williams decided he wanted to quit playing football there and perhaps return home to play for Southern University. But, he changed his mind and stuck it out.

"Five years with the Buccaneers, we made the playoffs three of those years," Williams said. "Then, in 1983, I did not play one down of football. I had lost my first wife to an aneurysm and we had a 5-month-old baby girl. So, I started thinking football might not be as important as I thought it was.

"I went back home, my brother was a middle school principal, and I substitute taught for the whole year. Then, the USFL had just came in. I got a call in 1984 from the Oklahoma Outlaws. I went out there for two years, and then it folded."