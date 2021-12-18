 Skip to main content
SC STATE FOOTBALL

UPDATED/SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs win over Deion, claim HBCU national title

South Carolina State defeated Jackson State 31-10 to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta Saturday afternoon to lay claim to the HBCU national championship.

Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders gave the Tigers an early 7-0 lead with a five-yard pass to Keith Corbin midway through the first quarter.

IN PHOTOS: SC State wins Celebration Bowl

SC State's defense turned the game late in the first half when Patrick Godbolt and Jablonski Green forced a Sanders fumble that was recovered by BJ Davis at the Jackson State five yard line.

Quarterback Corey Fields completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Shaquan Davis to tie the game at 7-7.

A defensive stop allowed SC State one last drive before the half and Gavyn Zimmerman connected on a 27-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead.

South Carolina State's defense would continue to dominate the second half, and Fields tossed three touchdown passes to help lead the Bulldogs to a victory.

Fields finished the game 12-of-31 for 166 yards and four touchdowns. Shaquan Davis led the Bulldogs with five catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns setting a Celebration Bowl record.

SC State entered the game as MEAC champs at 6-5. Jackson State at 11-1 is SWAC champion.

More coverage to come

