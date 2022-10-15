UPDATED -- SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs take 36-0 win over Dragons

South Carolina State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 36-0 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg Saturday in Orangeburg.

The Homecoming crowd was treated to a dominant display by the SC State defense as they held the Dragons to 22 yards of total offense and four first downs.

"Everybody played their part today," SC State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green Jr. said. "Our objective was to dominate, and I think we did that on all three levels."

Green finished with four tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. Aaron Smith led the Bulldogs with six tackles and a sack.

"The gratifying part (of today) was getting the shutout," SC State head football coach Buddy Pough said. "Our defense played pretty well, and gave us some confidence that we can go out and play dominating defense."

VUL starting quarterback Fanelle Andrus was sacked five times in the first half, and eventually left the game after an injury. The Bulldogs finished the game with seven sacks.

Offensively, SC State was able to score touchdowns on their first three possessions opening up a 21-0 first quarter lead.

"You saw some good and some bad (on offense)," Pough said. "We're still struggling to run the football, we have to learn to get better fast. I don't think our defense can hold up having to throw so many times a game."

Quarterback Corey Fields Jr. completed 17-of-36 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Fields said the offense had some momentum after scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns last week against Florida A&M.

"We were able to build on some things we did last week," Fields Jr. said. "It helped to go out and get a touchdown on that first drive."

Fields Jr. found Rakim White on a 27-yard pass to give the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead. On their next possession Fields Jr. found White again on a short hitch route. White was able to break three tackles and go 40 yards to the end zone.

"We wanted to get off to a good start," White said. "After that first touchdown, we wanted to keep our foot on the gas and not let up."

White finished with four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Shaquan Davis caught a 22-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes to play in the first quarter. Gavyn Zimmerman converted two field goals before Tyrece Nick connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Hezekiah Massey early in the fourth quarter.

SC State finished with 173 yards rushing led by Kendrell Flowers who rushed for 72 yards. The Bulldogs averaged 4.1 yards per carry, but still lacked that explosive play that Pough has been hoping to see.

South Carolina State (2-4) will open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play next week at home against North Carolina Central. The Eagles are currently 5-1 after routing Morgan State 59-20 Thursday night.

"Right now, I don't know if we're good enough to play with (North Carolina) Central," Pough said. "I'm still concerned that we're trying to figure out where to go (on offense)."