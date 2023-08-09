SCSU to host ‘Meet the Bulldogs’ Saturday

South Carolina State athletics will be holding a ‘Meet the Bulldogs’ event Saturday, Aug. 12 beginning at Noon at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Arena. It will follow the second football scrimmage scheduled for 10 a.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie Jeffries Field.

Members of each of SCSU’s athletic teams will be in attendance along with cheerleaders and members of the Marching 101. Cost is $5 (SCSU students and children under 18 are free). Attendees are asked to bring one case of water or sports drink in support of SCSU athletics. For questions or to pre-register for the event contact scsustateclub@yahoo.com.

Local players named to Mr. Football watch list

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Anthony Williams and Calhoun County’s Christian Zachary were both named to the Super 75 watch list for 2023 Mr. Football.

Williams finished last season with 54 catches for 814 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, had 49 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass break-ups. Was named All-Region and All-State. Zachary, a UVA commit, had 35 catches, 939 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Red Raiders ranked third in preseason poll

The SC Prep Media Poll was released Monday and Bamberg-Ehrhardt enters the season ranked third in Class A. The Red Raiders earned two first place votes. Defending champion Christ Church enters the season ranked No. 1 followed by Lewisville. For a full list of the rankings from each classification visit our website at www.thetand.com.