TD CLUB: Pough gives SC State football update, Hamilton wins Tribble/Runager Unsung Hero Award

The 19th season of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club finished with Thursday's virtual Zoom meeting on FaceBook Live via The Times and Democrat Facebook page.

The focus was on the two main local football institutions for which the club was created - T&D Region high school players and the South Carolina State program.

SC State's Buddy Pough, who a day earlier saw his contract as Bulldogs head football coach extended through 2021, updated everyone on what a spring MEAC season is expected to look like. SC State players have completed their coursework for the fall semester and have returned home until the first of the year.

"Hopefully, when we get back in January, we can get our guys up and running and ready to play a game somewhere around the 20th of February," Pough said.

That's when SC State is expected to play host to North Carolina Central, then play at North Carolina A&T, then take two bye weeks, before playing at North Carolina Central one week, then hosting North Carolina A&T the next week. Yes, a home-and-home series, much like in basketball schedules.

"The whole deal is put together where there is some fluidity," Pough said. "It's kind of that time in our existence.