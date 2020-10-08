TD CLUB: Kirkland a Bridge Builder to inspire students

Levon Kirkland had an outstanding football career, from his playing days at perennial SCHSL Class A power Lamar High School, to Clemson University and in 11 seasons in the National Football League.
He was one of the most dominating linebackers in the 1990s, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers and earning him a spot on the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.
These days, Kirkland regularly hosts his Inside Blitz with Levon Kirkland podcast, along with playing a major role in supporting Bridge Builders, an outreach of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame website (scfootballhof.org) has the Bridge Builders motto listed as Educating, Empowering, and Encouraging students to be successful in their college, career, and life endeavors.
On Thursday, Kirkland - who recently was the outside linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals - was the guest speaker for the Orangeburg Touchdown Club online meeting via Zoom.
"The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame is more than just football; It's making a difference through the game of football," Kirkland said. "I was extremely lucky in my journey, having a great family and great coaches. I was able to achieve on a very high level.
"But, we all know the opposite, knowing student-athletes who have had great talent, been great players, but they didn't have any support or any resources. We really cry, because we see the potential unfulfilled. We can see the what ifs, what if this happened, what if I was a better student. Basically, the stakes are this, when we don't commit to these students, they get left behind and our community suffers, our economy suffers. When that happens, our state doesn't strive like it should, it just tries to survive."
The Bridge Builders plan is to have volunteers across the state join the program to encourage student-athletes by teaching life skills for college and career opportunities.
"We need to spread the word about being successful and being leaders, being great in high school and beyond," Kirkland said. "We are reaching out to business owners and others to help with our plan.
"Our call to action is asking you to commit to investing in our students in this Bridge Builder program. We want South Carolina students to be successful in their college, career and life endeavors. By Dec. 31, 2030, we want South Carolina to be ranked in the Top 10 nationally of student preparedness for college and careers."
Support Local Journalism
For more information on Bridge Builders and being a volunteer or a sponsor, visit scfootballhof.org.
Also during Thursday's online meeting, South Carolina State Head Football Coach Buddy Pough gave an update on his program, as the Bulldogs continue off-season preparations for a spring Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference season.
"The recruiting thing is a bit crazy this year, because the NCAA isn't allowing us to go out at all, at this point," Pough said. "But, our guys are lifting weights and running.
"We are about 3 weeks into this thing, and we are starting to round into some shape. Our strength and conditioning guys are raving about how our freshmen are getting into great shape. We'll start our actual fall practice on the 19th of October. From there, we will be practicing for our season which will start in February. It's been almost a year since we've had a football practice."
Bamberg-Ehrhardt senior defensive end Trayvon Jamison was recognized by ATI Physical Therapy's Marlene Workman as the Comeback Player of the Month.
Jamison dislocated his shoulder wresting for the Red Raiders, but continued to wrestle through winning the state championship. He then had shoulder surgery on February 24 of 2020, beginning physical therapy two days later.
"That kid didn't miss a time (of therapy), he worked very, very hard, and we were able to get him back to football on July 16," Workman said of Jamison. "In his two games that he has played thus far (in 2020), he has made 16 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, including 3 sacks.
"He is having to play offensive guard, and graded out at 88 percent with 5 knockdown blocks."
Also during Thursday's online meeting, ATI Physical Therapy Players of the Week were recognized, including Orangeburg Prep junior quarterback McCullough Mims and North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler senior cornerback Jamarion Tyler. Mims was 6-of-7 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown, along with 4 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in a 34-0 shutout win at Greenwood Christian. Tyler had an interception, 2 pass breakups, and a 75-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown in the Trojans' 28-10 Region 3-A win at Calhoun County.
The OTC speaker for next week's Zoom meeting will be former NFL quarterback, Washington Redskins Super Bowl MVP and former Grambling State Head Football Coach Doug Williams. Williams is currently Vice President for Player Development for the Washington Football Team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!