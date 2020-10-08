TD CLUB: Kirkland a Bridge Builder to inspire students

Levon Kirkland had an outstanding football career, from his playing days at perennial SCHSL Class A power Lamar High School, to Clemson University and in 11 seasons in the National Football League.

He was one of the most dominating linebackers in the 1990s, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers and earning him a spot on the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

These days, Kirkland regularly hosts his Inside Blitz with Levon Kirkland podcast, along with playing a major role in supporting Bridge Builders, an outreach of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame website (scfootballhof.org) has the Bridge Builders motto listed as Educating, Empowering, and Encouraging students to be successful in their college, career, and life endeavors.

On Thursday, Kirkland - who recently was the outside linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals - was the guest speaker for the Orangeburg Touchdown Club online meeting via Zoom.

"The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame is more than just football; It's making a difference through the game of football," Kirkland said. "I was extremely lucky in my journey, having a great family and great coaches. I was able to achieve on a very high level.