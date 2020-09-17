TD CLUB: Citadel's Thompson thankful Bulldogs are playing, even just 4 games

Some college football coaches would be highly upset that their team lost by double digits in the opening game of the season, a week before taking on the top-ranked team in the nation.
Brent Thompson, head football coach at The Citadel, is not among that group.
His Bulldogs lost 27-6 this past Saturday at South Florida, in the collegiate head coaching debut of former Clemson coordinator Jeff Scott.
This Saturday, The Citadel will play at national No. 1 Clemson at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, Thompson was the guest speaker for the Orangeburg Touchdown Club virtual meeting on Zoom, the second meeting of the season.
As South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough introduced Thompson, he mentioned how different the fall is looking for the two Bulldog programs, both on the Football Championship Subdivision level of NCAA play.
SC State is bringing students back on campus this weekend, with hopes of having a MEAC football season in the spring.
"We've got our guys finally coming in, they'll be coming in tomorrow," Pough said of his team returning to campus for the first time since the spring, due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We'll be working on doing all these physical exams and testing for the virus. Hopefully, by the middle of next week, we'll be able to get to practicing. The NCAA just gave us some legislation, ....we'll be able to get about 15 practices in across 30 days. I haven't seen these guys since the first of March, and we're excited as all get-out to be getting them back.
"I'm hoping, as other conferences are trying to consider it, we can get some more teams out there playing this fall. But, as we all know, this virus is for real, and we do need to be sure that we are careful. Coach Thompson always has one of the top rushing teams in the country, and they are always super prepared. He has his team at South Florida, at Clemson, hosting Eastern Kentucky and then playing at West Point against Army this fall."
Thompson mentioned that, after the 4-game fall schedule, he is hopeful that the Southern Conference will play a full spring schedule in 2021, if at all possible.
"We have one your Orangeburg guys, Ben Brockington from O-W, starting as a redshirt freshman for us on the offensive line, doing a heck of a job," Thompson said. "Coach (Pough), I understand what you're going through. It's tough not having your team around you.
"I've been here (in Charleston) five years, we've had four hurricanes and a pandemic. It's tough without your team being around. But, it was one of the best feelings when we were able to reconvene and work out. It hasn't been easy, but the opportunities are great that are within this. We've learned the resiliency of our student-athletes, of our cadets."
2020 has been an especially challenging year for The Citadel football team. In April, 26-year-old Fellowship of Christian Athletes team chaplain Ra'shaud Graham died in a drowning accident.
"That (grieving period) was the first thing we, as a team, had to deal with over Zoom (online)," Thompson said. "That was, up until that point, the most challenging thing I've been through in my five years here as a head coach.
"Ra'shaud would come into my office and ask me how he could pray for me, what he could do for me. I didn't realize, until he had passed, how important that was for me. That doesn't happen very often, and we certainly missed him. I realized just how much we missed him at the end of June, as we went through addressing social justice issues."
Now, with a 4-game season, Thompson mentioned how locker room and meeting room space has been changed up, addressing the ongoing pandemic.
"We've had to creatively think about how we address practice and adjust a lot of the timing of our schedule," he said. "Those are all changes that would probably drive you insane any other time.
"But, my message to my players was this, you have an opportunity here and we should be thankful that we are playing. We should just be happy that we are given the opportunity to play and do what we love to do. It's not the best of schedules, but we are here to bring the guys together and be able to compete. It was important to get back to that, after all that has happened over the spring and summer."
Saturday's game against Clemson will be the third time in six seasons that The Citadel will have played the No. 1-ranked Tigers.
Next Thursday's Orangeburg Touchdown Club guest speaker will be former SC State assistant coach and current Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
Also during Thursday's OTC meeting, Calhoun Academy senior wide receiver Josh Black was recognized as the ATI Physical Therapy Offensive Player of the Week, while Andrew Jackson Academy junior linebacker Carson Cone was recognized as the ATI Physical Therapy Defensive Player of the Week.
Black led CA with 7 receptions for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns in Friday’s 46-22 home loss to Lee Academy. Cone led AJA with 13 tackles in Friday’s 44-14 road win at Wardlaw Academy.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.