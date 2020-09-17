TD CLUB: Citadel's Thompson thankful Bulldogs are playing, even just 4 games

"That (grieving period) was the first thing we, as a team, had to deal with over Zoom (online)," Thompson said. "That was, up until that point, the most challenging thing I've been through in my five years here as a head coach.

"Ra'shaud would come into my office and ask me how he could pray for me, what he could do for me. I didn't realize, until he had passed, how important that was for me. That doesn't happen very often, and we certainly missed him. I realized just how much we missed him at the end of June, as we went through addressing social justice issues."

Now, with a 4-game season, Thompson mentioned how locker room and meeting room space has been changed up, addressing the ongoing pandemic.

"We've had to creatively think about how we address practice and adjust a lot of the timing of our schedule," he said. "Those are all changes that would probably drive you insane any other time.

"But, my message to my players was this, you have an opportunity here and we should be thankful that we are playing. We should just be happy that we are given the opportunity to play and do what we love to do. It's not the best of schedules, but we are here to bring the guys together and be able to compete. It was important to get back to that, after all that has happened over the spring and summer."