T&D REGION SPORTS

SCSU remains ranked in Coaches Poll

South Carolina State is ranked 9th in the latest BOXTOROW HBCU Coaches Poll after having a bye last week. The Bulldogs (0-3) dropped on spot after being ranked eighth last week.

In the BOXTOROW HBCU Media Poll, the Bulldogs dropped out of the Top 10 for the first time this season. SCSU is the first team in receiving votes.

SCSU runners break school records

South Carolina State cross country runners Jada Banks (soph.) and Trey Felton (soph.) each set new school records Saturday at the Queen City Cross Country Invitational hosted by UNC-Charlotte.

Banks completed the 5K in 18:07 nearly 24 minutes faster than Marketa Marcanikova's previous mark of 18:31.5 set in 2016. Banks finished 14th overall out of 260 runners

Felton completed the 8K in 25:58 to best Tyler Duncan's 26:34 mark set in 2019. Felton finished 64th overall out of 313 runners

SCSU's women finished 21st overall at the event and the men finished 29th. Both teams will be back in action Oct. 1 at the Chanticleer Classic in Conway.

MEAC recognizes SCSU volleyball player