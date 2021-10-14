T&D REGION SPORTS

SCSU to honor Shell Saturday
South Carolina State will host a Hall of Fame Brunch for Donnie Shell Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. inside the concourse of Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
SC State will honor Shell by unveiling a banner of the newly inducted NFL Hall of Famer. There will be a special autograph session following the ceremony.
To RSVP or purchase tickets you can go online to https://www.scsuathletics.com/sb_output.aspx?form=39, or contact Kendrick D. Lewis, director of athletic media relations at (803) 536-8227.
Orangeburg Prep JV, Varsity sweep Lee
Orangeburg Prep's junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams defeated Lee Academy Wednesday. The varsity Indians won 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-22) while the JV Indians won 2-0 (25-9, 25-15)
Isabelle Wassell led the varsity with 15 assists, 15 digs, seven aces and a kill. Kelcey Lake had five digs, two kills an assist and an ace while Ryn Grubbs added nine digs, eight kills and three assists. Katherine Lambrecht had seven digs while Presley Collins and Skylar Stillinger each had six digs.
For JV, Annabelle Hunter led OP with six assists, three digs and two aces. Payton Schurlknight had four aces, four assists, two kills and two digs while Lauren Ballew had nine kills and Jayme Culler had three kills.
Lady Panthers get five-set victory
Claflin defeated Young Harris 3-2 (25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 31-33, 18-16) Wednesday to improve to 8-6 on the season.
The Lady Panthers were led by Simone Newell's team-high 23 digs and 12 kills. Taneja Robinson had eight blocks while Mya Broom and Kailyn Glover had five blocks each. Danielle Branch had 12 kills while Erin Preston had 21 assists.
Claflin will take part in the CIAA Volleyball Round Up this weekend in Petersburg, Va. They face Lincoln (Pa.) and Elizabeth City State Saturday and Virginia State Sunday.
Orangeburg Prep JV, Varsity defeat Dorchester Academy
The Orangeburg Prep JV and Varsity volleyball teams picked up 2 wins Thursday defeating Dorchester Academy.
In the JV game, Orangeburg Prep won 2-0 with scores of 25-6 and 25-12. Payton Schurlknight led the Indians with 15 points, 6 aces, 3 assists, 2 kills, and 1 dig. Lauren Ballew had 9 points, 4 aces, 4 assists, 2 kills, and 1 dig.
In the Varsity game, Orangeburg Prep won 3-0 with scores of 25-19, 25-13, and 25-19. Lydia Riley led the Indians with 11 points, 2 aces, 4 kills , and 4 blocks. Isabelle Wassell had 7 points, 2 aces, 21 assists, 2 kills, and 12 digs. Presley Collins had 7 points, 2 aces, and 6 digs. Kelcey Lake recorded a team high 9 kills. Defensively, Ryn Grubbs led the way with 15 digs. Anna Brake Plummer and Lake added 5 digs each.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to St Matthews on Monday for a region game with Calhoun Academy. The games will start at 4 p.m. with the B team.
Calhoun Academy JV gets win
Calhoun Academy JV football team defeated Colleton Prep 32-6 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Colt Layton led the JV Cavs with 84 yards rushing and a touchdown while Cael Parlor added 46 yards rushing and a touchdown while completing three passes for 71 yards and two scores to Layton.
Cooper Taylor rushed for 42 yards and a pair of two-point conversions.
Defensively, Layton had eight tackles, recovered a fumble and added an interception. Christopher Summers had four tackles and a sack. Taylor added three tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery; C-Rob Thornton had two tackles and two sacks and Waylon Davis added a sack.
Calhoun Academy is back in action Thursday at Thomas Sumter beginning at 6 p.m.