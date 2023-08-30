Shaq Davis, former SC State Bulldog receiver, was waived by the New Orleans Saints Tuesday after roster cuts, according to sources. Davis, a WR, did well throughout training camp and the preseason. He had seven catches for 101 yards in preseason action.

Saints didn’t have room on the roster for a large target and opted to go with some more versatile players on the full roster.

In April, Davis agreed to terms with Saints as an undrafted free agent. He finished his college career with SC State with 116 receptions for 2,452 yards (21.1 avg.) with 25 touchdowns.