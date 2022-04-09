SCSU FOOTBALL: Bulldog scrimmage gets mixed review

Saturday's scrimmage featured "a little bit of good" and "a little bit of bad" according to SC State head coach Buddy Pough.

"We played most all of the young guys, which was good," Pough said. "We haven't had a chance to see them in a game-type situation. That's what this spring is all about. I'm happy with the work we got in today."

The SC State defense had control of the scrimmage early, getting an interception on the first drive of the scrimmage. The defense stopped the offense on downs on seven of the first eight drives of the game.

"The first-team defense was better than the first-team offense today," Pough said. "That had been a concern, because the offense had been beating them up pretty good (in practice). It's an ebb and flow thing with those guys."

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon said his group still has plenty of work to do.

"We still have some things to work on," Saxon said. "We have to keep improving, and can't be satisfied. We have some young guys we want to keep an eye on, we'll watch the tape and starting working on things we messed up."

Defensive lineman Jablonski Green said it's important for the backups to get a majority of the reps as the defense continues to build depth.

"Those starting four defensive lineman can't play all sixty minutes of a game," Green said. "It's important to have an extra two or three guys that can rotate and help us out in the long run."

The offense started to settle down later in the scrimmage, scoring on five of the last six drives. Quarterbacks Corey Fields, Tyrece Nick and Taurean Singletary each threw for touchdowns.

"Overall it was a good first scrimmage," Fields said. "We did some good things, and missed some plays, but got done what needed to get done. These young guys have a lot of potential, and their football IQ's continue to grow with each practice."

Pough said he was impressed with backup quarterback Taurean Singletary.

"We're looking forward to see far he comes along this spring," Pough said of Singletary. "I think he sees the writing on the wall. We signed two guys, and both are pretty good, so he's starting to come on a little bit."

Pough also praised Ty Walker and Jordan Smith for their play Saturday.

South Carolina State will continue spring practice Tuesday as they continue to prepare for the Garnet and Blue game being held Saturday, April 23 in Orangeburg.

