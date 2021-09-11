SCSU finds Tigers tough in 49-3 loss

Pough said his team has gotten through the tough part of their schedule after Saturday's loss.

"We have to go about the task now of seeing if we can't re-group and get ready for New Mexico State."

The Bulldogs travel to Las Cruces next Saturday with kickoff scheduled at 8 p.m.

Despite the loss Pough said Saturday's game was a chance to be a part of something a little bit bigger than ourselves.

"(Clemson) has so many pieces in place, it's hard to be hard on our guys," Pough said. "They fought their butts off, but we didn't have enough. We were missing some parts of our deal."

Davis led the Bulldogs with seven tackles while Jalen Barr, Jaylen Evans and Aaron Smith each added five tackles apiece. Chad Gilchrist also forced a fumble on defense but was unable to recover.

Kendrell Flowers led SC State's rushing attack with with 11 carries for 53 yards. Quarterback Qunicy Hill added 32 yards rushing.

Quarterback Corey Fields completed 10-of-24 passes for 132 yards and an interception. Hill missed on all three of his pass attempts.