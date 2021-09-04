SCSU falls by 1 to No. 1 A&M

For the second time this year, Alabama A&M quarterback Aquell Glass proved too much for South Carolina State.
The reigning Black College Football Player of the Year threw for 426 yards and four touchdowns and his 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter sent S.C. State to a 42-41 defeat in the season-opener for both teams in a game played in Huntsville, Ala.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference/Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup featured seven lead changes and two ties. It was the second win this year in the “Battle of the Bulldogs” for the defending Black college football champions out of Huntsville.
S.C. State quarterback Corey Fields threw for 213 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a team-high 89 yards to lead the offense. Running back Kendrell Flowers rushed for 80 yards and a team-high three touchdowns.
A 14-yard run by Flowers put S.C. State up 7-0 in the first quarter. The score was set up after Ridge Ford recovered a fumble on a punt return by Armoni Holloway at the Alabama A&M 19.
The Bulldogs of Huntsville, ranked No. 1 in HBCU football, answered with two consecutive scoring drives to take a 14-7 lead.
The first drive saw Alabama A&M convert three fourth downs before Glass found Dee Anderson for a 2-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
On the next series, Glass found Odieu Hilaire for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 2:07 left in the first quarter.
A 54-yard run by Alex James set up a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line for S.C. State. The Bulldogs of Orangeburg settled for a 20-yard field goal by Dyson Roberts to get within 14-10 early in the second quarter.
A missed field goal by Alabama A&M put S.C. State in position to take the lead. Corey Fields connected with Shaquan Davis for a 47-yard reception to set up a first-and-goal for S.C. State.
On fourth down, Flowers scored on a 2-yard run to give SCSU a 17-14 lead with 6:45 left in the second quarter.
Alabama A&M answered with a 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive of its own to reclaim the lead at 21-17 with 1:58 left in the second quarter on Gary Quarles’ 4-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs of Huntsville intercepted Fields with 58 seconds left. As Zabrian Moore reached midfield following a reception, defensive back Zafir Kelly stripped away the football and recovered it at the Alabama A&M 46 with 30 seconds left.
On the first play from scrimmage, Fields connected with Shaquan Davis for a 46-yard touchdown pass to put SCSU up 24-21 going into the break.
SC State carried over the momentum into the start of the second half. Rakim White returned the kickoff 85 yards to the Alabama A&M 8, setting up Flowers’ third touchdown run of the game to extend the lead to 31-21 with 14:41 left in the third quarter.
Alabama A&M scored 14 unanswered points in 2 minutes to reclaim the lead. It used an eight-play, 86-yard scoring drive to get within 31-28 with 5:36 left in the third quarter. Glass connected with Kendric Johnson for a 7-yard touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, Alabama A&M recovered the unfielded football at the S.C. State 38. Glass found Brian Jenkins Jr. for a 24-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs of Huntsville up 35-31.
This time, Fields provided a response with his legs for S.C. State. On third-and-4 at his own 46, Fields found an opening for a 54-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs of Orangeburg back in the lead.
Alabama A&M had an opportunity to reclaim the lead. However, Kenda Moultrie forced a fumble by Hilaire and returned the football to the 46-yard line.
SCSU had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Roberts to make it 41-35 with 8:27 left in the game.
Alabama A&M reclaimed the lead again with 6:30 left on Glass’ scoring run and Spencer Corey’s go-ahead PAT.
S.C. State had a final scoring opportunity with less than 2 minutes left. The Bulldogs of Orangeburg reached the Alabama A&M 47, but a false start penalty and an interception with 17 seconds left by Tristen Troutman ended their hopes.
The three-game road trip to open the season continues next week in the Upstate for S.C. State when it faces Clemson.