SCSU falls by 1 to No. 1 A&M

On the next series, Glass found Odieu Hilaire for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

A 54-yard run by Alex James set up a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line for S.C. State. The Bulldogs of Orangeburg settled for a 20-yard field goal by Dyson Roberts to get within 14-10 early in the second quarter.

A missed field goal by Alabama A&M put S.C. State in position to take the lead. Corey Fields connected with Shaquan Davis for a 47-yard reception to set up a first-and-goal for S.C. State.

On fourth down, Flowers scored on a 2-yard run to give SCSU a 17-14 lead with 6:45 left in the second quarter.

Alabama A&M answered with a 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive of its own to reclaim the lead at 21-17 with 1:58 left in the second quarter on Gary Quarles’ 4-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs of Huntsville intercepted Fields with 58 seconds left. As Zabrian Moore reached midfield following a reception, defensive back Zafir Kelly stripped away the football and recovered it at the Alabama A&M 46 with 30 seconds left.

On the first play from scrimmage, Fields connected with Shaquan Davis for a 46-yard touchdown pass to put SCSU up 24-21 going into the break.