SC State's Durant says HBCU players will make draft noise

Former South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant recently sat down with Donal Ware of Boxtorow Media to talk about his senior season and preparation for the NFL Draft.

Despite coming into the 2021 season as an FCS Preseason All-American, Durant said he started to make a name for himself following SC State's game against Clemson. Durant had two interceptions against the Tigers.

"I had to show what I could do against Power Five competition," Durant said. "Following the game, I had a number of Clemson players coming up to me and showing respect. They said I had earned some money with my performance against them. (The game) put me on a platform, then I stacked every other game on top of that."

Ware drew a parallel to another SC State All-American in Darius Leonard, who became a probable NFL prospect after recording 19 tackles and blocking a field goal against Clemson.

Durant also talked about his other high-profile game in the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State.

"We knew we were the underdogs (against JSU)," Durant said. "(JSU) had all the hype, everyone was talking about them, and we just consumed that underdog mentality. We let everything play out on the field. We went out and handled business."

He was named Defensive MVP after recording a tackle, a sack and a pass breakup.

"At the beginning of that game, I gave up a touchdown," Durant said. "But as a defensive back, you have to have a short memory. It's always about what you bounce back from as a defensive player. I'm never thinking about the pass, I'm always moving forward and thinking about making a big play. I stepped up and did what I had to do to make my presence known."

Early in the second half, Durant blitzed off the edge and sacked JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders to end any chance at a Tiger rally.

Durant was one of four HBCU players invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He told Ware it was a great experience.

"Coming from a smaller school, and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills at the highest levels in front of coaches and scouts," Durant said. "I have a great support system in my family and the town of Lamar. Everyone was watching, and I just went out with the mentality that I was the best defensive back in the drafts."

Durant turned heads after running a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. He said a number of doors have opened after posting that number.

"I've talked with a lot of people, and I'm just letting the chips fall where they fall," Durant said. "I'm getting a better understanding of how things work in the (NFL) and have talked with a number of scouts over the last month over Zoom, doing board work and studying playbooks."

After no HBCU player was drafted last year, Durant said he expects to hear a few names over the three days next week.

"This group of HBCU players are going to make a change in the NFL Draft," Durant said. "I feel like this year we're going to be the difference, we're going to open doors for the other guys coming behind us. This year's class will be the one that makes history."

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30. The first round will take place Thursday with rounds two and three on Friday and the remaining three rounds on Saturday.

