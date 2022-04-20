 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC State's Durant says HBCU players will make draft noise

South Carolina St Jackson St Football

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant (14) breaks up a pass to Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman (13) during the second half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta.

 Hakim Wright Sr., AP

Former South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant recently sat down with Donal Ware of Boxtorow Media to talk about his senior season and preparation for the NFL Draft.

Despite coming into the 2021 season as an FCS Preseason All-American, Durant said he started to make a name for himself following SC State's game against Clemson. Durant had two interceptions against the Tigers.

"I had to show what I could do against Power Five competition," Durant said. "Following the game, I had a number of Clemson players coming up to me and showing respect. They said I had earned some money with my performance against them. (The game) put me on a platform, then I stacked every other game on top of that."

Ware drew a parallel to another SC State All-American in Darius Leonard, who became a probable NFL prospect after recording 19 tackles and blocking a field goal against Clemson.

Durant also talked about his other high-profile game in the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State.

Durant turns heads at NFL Combine

"We knew we were the underdogs (against JSU)," Durant said. "(JSU) had all the hype, everyone was talking about them, and we just consumed that underdog mentality. We let everything play out on the field. We went out and handled business."

He was named Defensive MVP after recording a tackle, a sack and a pass breakup.

"At the beginning of that game, I gave up a touchdown," Durant said. "But as a defensive back, you have to have a short memory. It's always about what you bounce back from as a defensive player. I'm never thinking about the pass, I'm always moving forward and thinking about making a big play. I stepped up and did what I had to do to make my presence known."

Early in the second half, Durant blitzed off the edge and sacked JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders to end any chance at a Tiger rally.

SCSU's Durant, other Bulldogs take part in Pro Day

Durant was one of four HBCU players invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He told Ware it was a great experience.

"Coming from a smaller school, and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills at the highest levels in front of coaches and scouts," Durant said. "I have a great support system in my family and the town of Lamar. Everyone was watching, and I just went out with the mentality that I was the best defensive back in the drafts."

Durant turned heads after running a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. He said a number of doors have opened after posting that number.

"I've talked with a lot of people, and I'm just letting the chips fall where they fall," Durant said. "I'm getting a better understanding of how things work in the (NFL) and have talked with a number of scouts over the last month over Zoom, doing board work and studying playbooks."

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Durant taking advantage of opportunity

After no HBCU player was drafted last year, Durant said he expects to hear a few names over the three days next week.

"This group of HBCU players are going to make a change in the NFL Draft," Durant said. "I feel like this year we're going to be the difference, we're going to open doors for the other guys coming behind us. This year's class will be the one that makes history."

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30. The first round will take place Thursday with rounds two and three on Friday and the remaining three rounds on Saturday.

SC State weekend

Parade of Champions

South Carolina State will hold its Parade of Champions on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 12 before being postponed due to inclement weather. It was postponed a second time in January after a COVID-19 outbreak on the campus.

The event will honor the 2021 Celebration Bowl Champion SC State football team along with other championship teams.

The parade will begin at Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium on the campus and conclude and Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Spring game

The Garnet and Blue game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie E. Jeffries Field. It highlights a day that features The Parade of Champions beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by Game One of a softball doubleheader with Morgan State at 1 p.m. and concluding with the Spring Jam Fest concert featuring Quinn & the Jukebox at 4 p.m. at the Bulldog Practice Field.

Band Fest

The South Carolina State University Alumni Band will sponsor the 4th Annual S.C. State Bulldog Band Fest on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to bring instrumentalists, color guards, dancers and baton twirlers in grades 7-12 together from across the state and beyond to the campus of SC State.

 Participants will experience a day in the life of a member of a collegiate band program. The day will conclude with a mass band performance behind Staley Hall at 4 p.m. following the Bulldogs’ spring football game.

The performance is free to the public.

