South Carolina State introduced “Diesel” as the newest member of its athletic department Wednesday on the campus of SC State University.

The 53-foot equipment trailer was made possible by a gift from the SC State Class of 1973. The $27,000 project began as a vision for current athletics director Keshia Campbell and former SC State standout Robert Porche.

“I spoke with (Robert) following the Florida A&M football game last season,” Campbell said. “He kept looking at their trailer, and convinced me we needed to have something similar.”

SC State’s trailer, nicknamed “Diesel,” features the football teams accomplishments on the field including MEAC and HBCU national titles along with pictures of its four NFL Hall of Famers. The words Bulldog Tenacity feature prominently with the former players.

“This occasion represents Bulldog Tenacity within the South Carolina State Family,” Class of 1973 representative and current SC State board member Rodney Jenkins said. “Our beloved university is one body with many working parts. The Class of 73 is simply one of those working parts. Our gift, like all other gifts, are a blessing upon the entire university.”

Porche’s company, PM Logistics, will partner with South Carolina State to transport the new trailer to away football games this season.

“This is about marketing,” SC State president Alexander Conyers said Wednesday. “It’s about elevating our brand and our university. When we travel, we’ll run into students and alums and I hope this re-ignites the love for SC State and makes them feel a sense of pride when they see (the truck) rolling down the highway.”

SC State head football coach Buddy Pough thanked the members of the Class of 1973 and presented a football to Jenkins and Porche that had been signed by members of the current Bulldog team.

“(This truck) is another sense of pride,” Pough said. “It reflects back to our history, and is a mobile billboard that carries our heritage and tradition.”

The trailer also features a QR code that can be scanned to access more information about South Carolina State University and opportunities to donate.

“Diesel’s” inaugural trip is scheduled for Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Atlanta to face Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.