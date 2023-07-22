South Carolina State held its annual Prospects Camp featuring over 300 potential recruits from across the state and surrounding areas.

The players were put through a number of football-specific drills, then given the opportunity to showcase their talent at their respective positions.

SC State head coach Buddy Pough said the camp is a great opportunity to evaluate a large number of players in a short amount of time.

“When we recruit in the spring, we encourage the guys to come out to this event,” Pough said. “Sometimes it’s better to see them in this setting rather than just seeing them at their high school. We get a little bit better idea of how they fit size-wise and get to see them with their position group.”

Pough said the camp also gives coaches the opportunity to learn a little more about how the players react to a different environment.

“We’re seeing them under stress, because it’s warm,” Pough said. “You can get a look at a player from a lot of different angles.”

Assistant head coach David Blanchard said the camp gives SC State the opportunity to show what it can provide to a potential recruit.

“It’s great just to have these kids get a chance to see the university,” Blanchard said. “The biggest thing about recruiting is getting someone to visit your campus. To get this many kids is great for us.”

According to Blanchard, ten of the incoming freshmen in this year’s recruiting class received offers after last year’s camp. He said they offered more, but they chose to play elsewhere.

“We don’t just bring you in to see you,” Blanchard said. “We have the ability to offer some guys. Some may want to come here and be football players, but others may eventually just want to attend the university and that’s too. We appreciate (these players and coaches) for coming here.”

SC State’s coaching staff, along with a few current players, provided instruction during the group and individual drills.

“(Our coaches) want to see players bend and move around,” Blanchard said. “We want to see them compete, but it’s not all about competition. We want to see the guys work on technique and get better. A lot of these guys are using this as an extra high school practice.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson quarterback Deandre Simmons got the chance to participate at the event. He said it was a good chance to get some extra work in before the start of the season.

“It’s different, throwing to receivers you’re not familiar with, but everyone out here is pretty good,” Simmons said. “They were fast and able to get open.”

Simmons said he hoped SC State’s coaches saw his competitive side.

“I hope they see that I’m ready to play at the next level.”

Simmons’ teammate, Jayden Skinner (tight end), also hoped he caught the eyes of someone on the Bulldog’s staff.

“Hopefully they see I have the potential to play at the next level,” Skinner said. “I have the size, but still need to work on my strength and my speed. I feel like I’m getting better in those areas.”

Calhoun County running back Ahmir Smith rushed for over 800 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while being named all-region. He said he wanted to play to his strengths while working out.

“I think I made a name for myself,” Smith said. “I hope they see that I’m willing to persevere and work through adversity. One of my strengths is my work ethic.”

South Carolina State will be back on the field Thursday as they open fall practice. The Bulldogs open the season Aug. 26 in Atlanta against Jackson State as part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.