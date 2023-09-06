South Carolina State makes its second trip to Atlanta this weekend as the Bulldogs face Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 1 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets opened their season last week with a 39-34 loss against ACC foe Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech built a 28-13 halftime lead, but allowed 26-unanswered points to the Cardinals in the second half.

“We’re all pissed,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “We let one slip away. As the head of the program, (it’s my job) to make sure this one loss doesn’t led to two, or three or more. I thought our guys played hard, and we looked like a faster football team.”

SC State will be finishing its back-to-back FBS portion of the schedule after a 24-3 loss against Charlotte last week. The Bulldogs have scored a combined 10 points in their first two games, and are looking for ways to jump start the offense.

“I think we’re really young, and we’re playing a lot of freshmen and first-time players,” SC State offensive coordinator Kevin Magouirk said Wednesday after practice. “We, maybe, underestimated (that youth) coming out of fall camp. We’ve played in some big ball games, and a few guys have had some wide eyes.”

Key said he expects SC State to continue to lean on its stable of young running backs.

“Offensively, they are going to run the football,” Key said Tuesday. “They have two freshmen running backs who are both really good football players (Jawarn Howell) is more of a bigger, stronger back and (Kacy Fields) is more compact that can slip out on screens. We have to be aware of both of them.”

In addition to running the football, SC State looks to jump start its passing attack against the Yellow Jackets. Redshirt freshman Andre Washington got the start last week against the 49ers as starter Corey Fields was dealing with an injury.

SC State head coach Buddy Pough said Fields is on track to start against Georgia Tech Saturday, but did not rule out the possibility of seeing Washington or redshirt freshman Prometheus Franklin.

Washington and Fields are a combined 14-of-40 throwing the football with just 123 yards and one touchdown.

“(With the passing game) it’s about being simple, getting easy completions and gaining confidence,” Magouirk said. “We’ve seen improvements (in practice) but going against a Power Five team this week will be a challenge. It’s definitely hard to attack, but we’ll continue to chip away.”

Pough said earlier in the week that Fields and Washington each have a different skill set, so it’s tough to tailor the offense to a specific quarterback. Magouirk said communication is the key when working with his signal callers.

“We want to stay positive (with all our quarterbacks),” Magouirk said. “We’ll make corrections when needed, but you have to point out the good stuff too. (In practice) you get the sense of what each quarterback does well, but we’re always communicating. We try to call things that they are comfortable with.”