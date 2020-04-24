SC State Hall of Famer Quarles dead at 64

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A private graveside service for South Carolina State Hall of Famer James Quarles, Jr. will be held Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Westover Cemetery in Augusta, Georgia.

Quarles, 64, passed away Monday, April 20, at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta following a brief illness.

A Columbia native and Keenan High graduate, Quarles earned four letters (1974-1977) as an offensive lineman at S.C. State. Called one of the "most dependable linemen" on the Bulldog squad during his playing days by Bulldog head coach emeritus Willie Jeffries, Quarles played on Bulldog teams that posted a four-year 35-8-2 overall record and a 21-3-1 worksheet in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

SC State won or shared the MEAC title all four years and was named national Black College Champion in 1976 after a 10-1 campaign, that included a 26-10 win over Norfolk State in the Bicentennial Bowl.

Quarles was inducted into the SC State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. He was named to the Bulldog Centennial (1907-2007) team in 2007. He was inducted into the Augusta Hall of Fame in 2019.