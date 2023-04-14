South Carolina State fans will get their first look at the Bulldog football team Saturday during the Garnet and Blue Spring Game.

SC State ended last season with a 3-8 record and finished last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

"This is not a situation where we have one side beat up on the other," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. "We want (the offense and defense) to have some success."

Last season, the Bulldogs boasted a good amount of depth which allowed the coaches to play a majority of first and second year players. This season, that depth has been depleted, and Pough said everybody who is available will be dressed.

"You'll see most of (the first-team)," Pough said. "There might be a limited number of snaps, but most will play at least a series or two. We would like for those young guys to have an opportunity to get most of the work."

Last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney cautioned Clemson fans not to put much stock in their spring game.

"The spring game should never create too much excitement, or too much disappointment," Swinney said.

That's a good rule of thumb for Bulldog fans Saturday, but here are three things to keep an eye on when State takes the field.

1. How do the quarterbacks perform?

Corey Fields and Andre Washington both return after starting games last season while Prometheus Franklin continues to rehab an injury. Fields and Washington both saw time this spring along with Marcus Freeman. New offensive coordinator Kevin Magourik said the team needed to get better throwing the football after the second scrimmage. If neither Fields or Washington perform up to standards, Pough and Magourik may be taking a look at the transfer portal that is scheduled to open back up Saturday.

2. Who are the playmakers?

South Carolina State will need to find some reliable playmakers as they head into summer workouts. Offensively, Shaquan Davis led the Bulldogs with 29 catches for 662 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Davis decided to forgo his remaining eligibility with hopes of making in the National Football League. The receivers have worked hard this spring, and you may see more of a receiving corps. rather than a one-man show. Jordan Smith, Rakim White and Justin Smith-Brown all return for SC State this season.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are looking to fill a hole left by All-MEAC linebacker BJ Davis. The senior led the team with 94 tackles last season and five interceptions. He announced after the year he would be transferring to East Carolina. Aaron Smith has looked to fill that spot at middle linebacker along Zan Duhman and Delaware State transfer Aiden Weber. The defensive line should once again be a strong spot with Patrick Godbolt and Jeblonski Green both returning.

3. Can they run the ball?

South Carolina State's offensive struggles running the football were well documented last season. Magourik said this spring he is a run-oriented coach, and knows that the Bulldogs must establish a rushing attack in order to be successful. It starts up front with the offensive line that features a number of All-MEAC returners including Chandler Muller and Nick Taiste. Tyler Smith has been the featured back for a majority of the spring. He looks bigger, faster and his vision has improved as he's looking to run more north and south this season. Josh Shaw had a great run in the second scrimmage where he broke a number of tackles and showed his physicality.

South Carolina State will hold its Garnet and Blue Spring Game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie Jeffries Field. Admission is free, and there will be a number of events being held on campus.