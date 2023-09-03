The South Carolina State offense went through a youth movement Saturday in the Bulldogs 24-3 loss to Charlotte at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Andre Washington was named the starter against the 49ers. He finished 6-of-17 for 59 yards and an interception. He rushed for 17 yards but was sacked three times.

“Corey (Fields) is dealing with a foot injury, and we didn’t want to take a chance at him making it worse,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. “Plus, we wanted to see (Andre) in action. He’s done some good things in practice and provides a little more movement.”

True freshmen running backs Kacy Fields and Jawarn Howell once again led the SC State rushing attack. Fields finished with 43 yards on nine carries while Howell had 33 yards on 13 carries.

“I think the offense was better prepared this week, everyone seems to be getting the basic idea,” Pough said. “The offensive line played a little better, and we continue to work in our tight ends. The running backs had their moments. Two freshmen, Nigel Johnson and Jaylin Linder each had catches. We’re just so young, we have to have some patience early on.”

SC State’s defense played inspired in the first quarter, forcing punts on Charlotte’s first two possessions. The Bulldogs would force a turnover right before the end of the quarter when Jamare Benjamin intercepted a 49er pass. It was returned for a touchdown, but a penalty forced SC State to start inside the 30 yard line.

Gavyn Zimmerman connected on a 42 yard field goal to give the SC State its first lead of the 2023 season.

“We had some opportunities early, and few more in the third quarter, but let it slip through our hands,” Pough said. “It was a good experience for our young guys on the offense.”

Charlotte answered the field goal with 17-unanswered points to end the half, but only managed one touchdown in the second half.

“The defense played better considering we were only able to practice at the beginning of fall camp,” Pough said. “We were able to install some during the summer, but it’s different when you put it out on the field. I take my hat off to (defensive coordinator) Thomas Howard, you could see the improvement.”

Benjamin finished with nine tackles (seven solo) to lead SC State. Aaron Smith had eight tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack. Jeblonski Green Jr. finished with six tackles including three tackles for loss and a sack. DJ Bethea had a late interception to keep Charlotte off the scoreboard.

South Carolina State travels back to Atlanta Saturday to face FBS Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets opened their season Friday night with a 39-34 loss to Louisville. Following the game with Tech, SC State will have a bye week before its home opener against The Citadel Saturday, Sept. 23.