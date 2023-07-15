South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough spent Thursday morning getting a potential look at the future of the Bulldog program, but in just two weeks SC State will begin preparations to face Jackson State at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Along with the earlier start, Pough said his team is at a bit of a disadvantage when scouting its first two opponents.

“It’s a little strange, but we usually use the summer to prepare for our first couple of games,” Pough said. “With Jackson State and Charlotte, both schools are breaking in new staffs and new coordinators.”

The last time the Bulldogs and Tigers faced off, SC State claimed its first Celebration Bowl championship with a 31-10 victory over then head coach Deion Sanders. The former NFL star has since taken the head coaching job at Colorado leaving T.C. Taylor to take over the program.

“It’s unusual because we don’t have any real film to watch on the upcoming opponents,” Pough said.

Charlotte will open its season Sept. 2 at home against SC State. It will be the first game for new head coach Biff Poggi who helped lead Michigan to the Big Ten title last season and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

“It’s more about us at this point of the year,” Pough said. “We need to make sure we do a good job of fundamentally getting our guys to the point they can go out and play the game properly. Blocking and tackling don’t really take a day off, and that might be our biggest chore starting the season.”

Pough said the majority of the team is on campus as they work through the Summer II session. He said he’s pleased with what he has seen so far, and thinks his group is in good shape as they get ready to open fall practice in two weeks.

“We’ve had a good summer when it comes to conditioning and the other things the NCAA allows us to do this time of year,” Pough said. “The biggest issue is depth with our specialists, but we don’t usually bring them in this time of year. That’s the only unknown.”

The second summer session has also given Pough a chance to see some of the incoming freshman as they get acclimated to college life, and life as a D-I athlete.

“We’re watching how they adjust as far as starting school and going to classes,” Pough said. “They also get the opportunity to lift (weights) and get to know each other. It’s a great opportunity to mix them in and orientate them before the fall semester.”

Pough said he’s anxious to watch some of the freshmen on the field, and with the new eligibility rules expects many of them to get a chance to see action early in the year.

“I think it’s a good thing we have the four-game deal,” Pough said of the NCAA rule that allows players to play in up to four games without burning their redshirt. “We’ll try to use that rule to our advantage as it gives us a chance to build some depth early in the year. We might not need that player later so we have the opportunity to put him back on the shelf as it were.”

Pough said some freshmen may prove to be too valuable to hold out after appearing in four games.

Before SC State begins fall practice, Pough and two student-athlete representatives will travel to Norfolk, Va. for MEAC Media Day scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21.

Last year, the Bulldogs were the darlings of media day having just won the Celebration Bowl and an HBCU national championship. Pough knows this year will be a little different.

“We thought we would be the top team last year after going through media day, but injuries make some strange bedfellows and it was a humbling experience,” Pough said. “We may be selected as the last-place team this year…first to worst, but we feel like we will be a better team especially after getting back those injured players from last year.”

Pough said he will be taking quarterback Corey Fields as SC State’s offensive representative. Fields returns after injuring his shoulder against Morgan State last season. This year’s defensive representative will be Patrick Godbolt. The defensive lineman had 30 tackles and led the Bulldogs with 9.5 tackles for loss. He also added 3.5 sacks and an interception.