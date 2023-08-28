It was less than 24 hours before SC State was back on the practice field after opening its season with a 37-7 loss to Jackson State at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

“I was hoping we were further along than we were,” SC State head football coach Buddy Pough said at this weekly press conference Monday. “My worst dreams came to realization (Saturday), and it was not pretty. We’re going to try to figure out what wrong and fix it.”

South Carolina State managed just 200 yards of total offense against the Tigers.

“I told our offense that (the coaches) are going to do a better job helping them,” Pough said. “But, I also told them that they have to execute. We had some bone-headed mistakes that wasn’t coaching…it was busts. Between our not planning that great, and (the offense) not playing well, I give all of us an F on Saturday.”

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to Charlotte. It’s the first of back-to-back FBS opponents, and Pough knows it will be a tough task continuing to evaluate his team.

“I hope Charlotte is a little closer to FCS than FBS, but they beat some pretty good teams last year,” Pough said. “It’s obvious they are a cut above us, and they bring in a guy that broke the bank in the transfer portal with Alabama guys and Michigan guys. Probably going to be a tough game to win, but we’re going in and will do our best.”

The 49ers will be playing their first game of the season Saturday. It is the second-straight week Pough and his staff are preparing for a new coach and new system.

“I challenged our staff to have a better plan that we had last week,” Pough said. “That’s more for the offense than the defense. If we can get to a place where we have an offense that can hold the ball a little while, and score a few points, then the defense will improve due to the support. That’s what’s missing at this point.”

Pough feels the team is still in good spirits despite the season-opening defeat.

“Early in the year, guys are still pretty lively, and feel like we’ll get this thing fixed,” Pough said. “We have six games before our first conference game, the big deal is trying to figure out how to win a game or two and hopefully get back to even by the time we get to conference play. Our job is to keep our guys alive and kicking, we’re making sure to play as many guys as we can so everyone can take ownership.”

Pough is optimistic that his team will come around.

“It’s not quite mid-terms, we’re in the first week of classes. I still have a chance to salvage an A out of this class,” Pough said. “Right now, we’re working to see if we can make an immediate turnaround.”