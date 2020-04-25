SC STATE FOOTBALL: Taylor signs with Cleveland Browns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League, just after the end of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Moncks Corner native was the only player from an Historically Black College (HBCU) to be invited to the NFL Combine this year, while also having earned an invite to play in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in January.

Taylor (6-foot-9, 310 pounds) was one of the most dominant linemen at SC State and in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference during his Bulldog career. A two-time All-MEAC selection, he was named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week five times as well as earning All-American accolades.

Taylor was hoping to be the second SC State player taken in the last three drafts. Former SCSU linebacker Darius Leonard was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and is well on his way to a star-studded career.

Heading into the draft, Taylor was projected to be selected among the final 5 rounds of the 7-round draft.

He will join a Cleveland Browns team that seems to be in perpetual rebuilding mode, which may prove to be a blessing for the former Bulldogs basketball player turned football standout.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0