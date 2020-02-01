Former SC State players active for Super Bowl teams

Phillip Adams, New England (XLVI)

Charlie Brown, Washington (XVII, XVIII)

Barney Bussey, Cincinnati (XXIII)

Harry Carson, NY Giants (XXI)

Barney Chavous, Denver (XII)

Chartric Darby, Tampa Bay, Seattle (XXXVII, XL)

John Gilliam, Minnesota (VIII, IX)

Dwayne Harper, San Diego (XXIX)

William Judson, Miami (XVII, XIX)

Donnie Shell, Pittsburgh (IX, X, XIII, XIV)

Christian Thompson, Baltimore (XLVII)

Alex Brown, Kansas City (LIV)

*Arther Love was with New England and earned a ring in Super Bowl XXXVI, but was not on the active roster for the game