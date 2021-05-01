SC STATE FOOTBALL: Spring success should bolster fall play

Pough said keeping the momentum from the spring and translating it to the summer, and eventually the fall, will be key.

“Let’s hope that we can get the number of people we had involved in the spring all up and running, and ready to go this fall," he said. "I think we developed bodies and understanding of what we can actually do well as a team, and lean on those things, staying away from some of the things we don’t do quite so well.

“Unless we get to the point where we become more proficient in the passing game, then it may push us to do more outside zone run action, play action, and quarterback run kind of stuff. I think we’ve seen we can be effective both ways, but we’ve got a little better chance of success in the latter method, the method that we used against Delaware State."

Pough said he expects most of the team to return for workouts in late June.

“We’ll have a couple of guys around here for Summer 1 (semester), but most of our guys won’t be back here until around the last week in June," he said. "Hopefully, we can get them back in here then and get them back in Summer 2 (semester).

"Start out conditioning, running and lifting, and really get them ready to go the first week in August, which is when we can actually pad up and start practicing again.”