SC STATE FOOTBALL: Spring success should bolster fall play

The spring season for the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team has ended, but momentum for the fall season is still increasing.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a winning record, 3-1, securing a 31-21 overtime win in their final game against the Delaware State Hornets.
Buddy Pough, in his 20th year as head coach for the Bulldogs, said the Bulldogs were in an unfamiliar situation heading into the second game of the home-and-home series between the two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams.
“I remember us being in a funk going into the game, because we had so many issues going, so many COVID-19-related issues and that kind of stuff going on,” Pough said. “We almost didn’t have enough defensive line guys to be able to play.
“We weren’t down to the bottom of the barrel, the barrel was empty."
Pough said a few reserve offensive linemen served as reserves for the defensive line in the game.
The defensive line was not the only position group that was depleted for the contest.
“We had to figure out who we could use as long snapper," Pough said. "Our kicker was out, our long snapper was out, and our first long snapper opted out before the season started; so we didn’t have anybody to long snap.
"So, I told our offense if we have to punt three times we’ll get beat. Well, we didn’t punt anymore after the first one, which was probably our saving grace."
The kicker the Bulldogs played in the game had kicked once all season, and regular starting quarterback Corey Fields was out that week.
"It was a patch-made deal of just trying to get enough people together to play,” Pough said.
Pough said talking with Rod Milstead, Delaware State head football coach, along with in-state NCAA Division I FCS programs Wofford and The Citadel revealed similar issues in recent weeks.
“A lot of championship subdivision teams (FCS) ended up being in dire straits for personnel, because of the pandemic and the fact that not only did you have regular injuries, but you had guys being ruled out because of contact tracing,” Pough said.
Although there were problems associated with the pandemic and the spring season, with challenges at every turn, Pough also stated there was much benefit from playing even a few games.
“That’s one of the good things about having a spring like this, is you can kind of compare the different kinds of things you did in different situations, and see which one was better,” he said. “It was still really obvious, painfully obvious, that we were better with a run-around style kind of offensive attack, quarterback run game than we were at the drop back, throw it around kind of a game.
“This might be the most beneficial spring we’ve had, and what’s really strange about the whole spring is that, on paper, all these guys that are playing this spring get a chance to play without counting any years of eligibility. They get a free year regardless.”
Pough had praise for his team, and specifically named players on both sides of the ball who stood out during the four games.
On offense, Pough mentioned the running back group that features Kendrall Flowers, Alex James and Jacory Benson, offensive linemen Chris Simon and Nick Taiste, and the tight end group featuring DePrince Haynes and Khalil Ellis.
Defensively, Pough mentioned All-American defensive back Decobie Durant, linebacker B.J. Davis, and defensive backs Zafir Kelly, Duane Nichols and Jaydon Brunson.
“The most impressive part of the whole deal was the people that developed and got an opportunity to play," Pough said. "Guys who stepped up to the plate, next man up, and played really well for us.
“The defense, as a whole, played up to their standards, pretty much like a South Carolina State defense is expected to play. But, I thought the offense, especially that last game, really came on and played well.”
Now, the Bulldogs have their focus on the upcoming fall season, which will feature a full schedule, both in non-conference and MEAC play.
Pough said keeping the momentum from the spring and translating it to the summer, and eventually the fall, will be key.
“Let’s hope that we can get the number of people we had involved in the spring all up and running, and ready to go this fall," he said. "I think we developed bodies and understanding of what we can actually do well as a team, and lean on those things, staying away from some of the things we don’t do quite so well.
“Unless we get to the point where we become more proficient in the passing game, then it may push us to do more outside zone run action, play action, and quarterback run kind of stuff. I think we’ve seen we can be effective both ways, but we’ve got a little better chance of success in the latter method, the method that we used against Delaware State."
Pough said he expects most of the team to return for workouts in late June.
“We’ll have a couple of guys around here for Summer 1 (semester), but most of our guys won’t be back here until around the last week in June," he said. "Hopefully, we can get them back in here then and get them back in Summer 2 (semester).
"Start out conditioning, running and lifting, and really get them ready to go the first week in August, which is when we can actually pad up and start practicing again.”
South Carolina State will play an 11-game schedule during the 2021 fall football campaign.
The Bulldog slate includes seven road games and four home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie E. Jeffries Field.
S.C. State’s first three games are on the road beginning with SWAC foe Alabama A&M on Sept. 4 in Huntsville, Ala.
That game is followed by two vs. FBS teams: ACC powerhouse Clemson on Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium and then a trip out west to face New Mexico State on Sept. 18 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The Bulldogs have a bye week on Sept. 25 before hosting Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 2. SC State will hit the road again with a trip to the Sunshine State for a battle with the Rattlers of Florida A&M on Oct. 9 in Tallahassee before returning home to open MEAC play with Morgan State on Oct. 16 (homecoming).
Road games at Delaware State on Oct. 23 in Dover and North Carolina Central on Oct. 30 in Durham bring S.C. State back home for a two-game home stand with Howard on Nov. 6 (Youth|ROTC|Military Appreciation Day) and North Carolina A&T State on Nov. 13 (Senior High School Band Day Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day).
The regular season ends on the road in Norfolk, Va., vs. Norfolk State on Nov. 20.
