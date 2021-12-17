SC STATE FOOTBALL: Resilient Bulldogs face Deion's one-loss team in Saturday bowl

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders addressed the media Friday before his team faces South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

The Tigers enter the game 11-1 and champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Sanders talked about the turnaround he and his team experienced after a 4-3 spring season.

"I tried to tell you and nobody wanted to listen, we believe there is going to be change in everything," Sanders said Friday. "Everything I've done in my life has provoked change, why not now? You think I would just be a head coach? We have to change as much as we can, this is a new generation, and we have to be open to change."

Change came earlier this week when Sanders and Jackson State made headlines after top-ranked high school prospect Travis Hunter flipped his commitment to Florida State and signed a national letter of intent to Jackson State.

"I am thankful for that spring season," Sanders said. "We had to get rid of a lot of players that were not like-minded. We had to clean house. Once we got our team, we started to develop, enhance and enlighten. That spring changed the game for us at Jackson State."

Buddy Pough and the South Carolina State Bulldogs face a little more adversity leading up to Saturday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. After opening the season 1-4, SC State won five of its final six games to claim the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship.

"This is a tough, hard-nosed, resilient bunch," Pough said Friday. "I'm proud of the way this team kept battling back, trying to get to .500. The thing I like about our team is they tend to be able to play together in a way that makes it all work. It's not just individuals. Decobie Durant is a heck of a football player, but he wouldn't be nearly as good if some of those other players around him didn't play so well."

While Pough and Sanders have yet to meet face-to-face, the SC State coach said he has admired his athletic prowess and now his coaching acumen.

"He comes in and makes the coaching game look easy," Pough said with a chuckle Friday. "He's been here less than a year and won all the top awards, I've been coaching 45 years and haven't had some of these accolades. It's been a fun run to see him rise to the top, and he's done a little bit for us all."

Durant and quarterback Corey Fields took questions Friday from the media. Durant, the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, said he is excited to have this opportunity to show what he can do on a major stage.

"It's similar to playing against Aqeel Glass at Alabama A&M," Durant said. "He's a pocket quarterback and a great passer (like Shedeur Sanders). It's just opportunities for my team to make plays; (Coach Pough) has told us to treat this like another game. It's a big game for us, but we can't let the bright lights get to us."

Fields said it's exciting going against a top-ranked defense in Jackson State.

"We've played against top defenses this season, such as Florida A&M, we just have to do our job and we'll be just fine. Early in the season we had to deal with some adversity, some injuries, but that's no excuse for the losses. We just have to play our game, and control what we can control. We've been the underdogs all year, we're just trying to use that as motivation Saturday."

The Bulldogs will face Jackson State Saturday, Dec. 18, with kickoff scheduled for noon. It can be seen on ABC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0