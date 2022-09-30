SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says poor first half did not help in loss to Carolina

South Carolina State fell to 1-3 on the season after a 50-10 loss to South Carolina Thursday night in Columbia.

"We played pretty terribly for most of the first half," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said following the game. "We're struggling to do the things that made us successful last season."

The Bulldogs were able to stop South Carolina on the Gamecocks' first drive when Duane Nichols intercepted a Spencer Rattler pass on the second play from scrimmage. SC State forced two turnovers, including a Zion Keith interception, but Pough is still unsatisfied with the way his team played overall.

"We're not as good on defense right now, compared to last season," Pough said. "We lost Decobie Durant and Zafir Kelly, and I didn't think it would be this big of a loss. They seemed to be the guts of what we were last year. We're not as aggressive, don't tackle well and continue to make mistakes."

South Carolina finished with 404 yards of total offense led by Rattler, who completed 21-of-27 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Marshawn Lloyd led the Gamecocks with 80 yards rushing and a touchdown.

"We have to do a better job on the perimeter in the tackling game," Pough said. "Too many mistakes, too many penalties, we're doing some of the things that won't allow us to win."

One of the bright spots for the Bulldogs was the play of backup quarterback Tyrece Nick. The senior rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown, seeing a majority of the action in the second half.

"We were able to infuse (Tyrece) back into our scheme again," Pough said. "He's been able to help us against some of the high-level competition. We're going to have to use Tyrece more going forward."

Nick had a touchdown run called back due to a penalty in the first half. The Bulldogs had just 82 yards of total offense in the first half while committing 112 yards in penalties.

"We had an opportunity or two in the first half, and couldn't get it done," Pough said. "We had our shots, we got some stops on defense, but probably should have gone to Tyrece a little earlier in the game. I'm sure it caught them off guard a bit by not preparing for him."

Pough also gave credit to the rushing attack that was non-existent against North Carolina A&T last week. The Bulldogs rushed for 145 yards against the South Carolina defense.

Shaquan Davis finished with three catches for 62 yards but was taken to the locker room with an injury on his hand. Pough said X-rays were taken and he was allowed to return to the field in the second half.

"1-3 is not some place we haven't been before," Pough said. "We were 1-4 last season after a loss to Florida A&M. Now we seem to have 1-4 staring us in the face as we have our home opener against FAMU next week. The only problem is they seem to be playing better than us right now."

With the game being played Thursday, Pough said he would give his team a few days off before they reconvene in Orangeburg Sunday.

"The two measures (tonight) were to play better, which we didn't, and come out healthy, which I think we sort of did," Pough said.