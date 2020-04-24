SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough, Bulldogs managing crisis time, missing key developmental period

"You see all the commercials about the technical abilities we have in this world now. It really helps out. The problem is you have guys who don't have abilities in their households, may not have Wi-Fi or laptops. That's been a bit of an issue, making sure our guys have all of the tools they need to continue to operate in a virtual world."

Pough admits his staff has called an audible or two, when options have been available.

"We've had to share different kinds of tools and abilities that way," he said. "Sometimes it's been making arrangements for some of our guys to go places to get on the internet. It's been different.

"At the same time, it's either this or nothing. There aren't any choices but this."

Pough hopes there is the opportunity for all college football programs to get back on track by late summer or early fall.

"You're between a rock and a hard place with this, since you don't want to be insensitive when talking football as opposed to people's health," he said. "But this is going to really affect us in a way that we never would have thought of in the past.