SC STATE FOOTBALL: Players, expectations -- Bulldogs want big '22

After the celebrations, banquets and parades, the South Carolina State football team is ready to turn the page on the 2021 season and prepare to repeat as MEAC and Celebration Bowl champions.

Defensive lineman Jeblonski Green and quarterback Corey Fields Jr. represented SC State at the MEAC football media day held Friday in Norfolk, Virginia.

Green was selected as the MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and was named First-Team All-MEAC along with fellow defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt and linebacker B.J. Davis.

"There's no extra pressure (being named player of the year)," Green said Friday. "It's actually a blessing to be picked; now it's all about finishing and getting to that end goal."

Green led the Bulldogs with 19.5 tackles for loss last season despite missing the first four games.

"I've been working hard this summer to get in shape and stay in shape," Green said of the offseason. "My trainer has me working on my hands and footwork along with my speed. My personal goal is to make my presence known in the (opponent's) backfield. I want to get double-digit sacks and 20 tackles for loss."

With nine returning starters on the Bulldog defense, Green is optimistic about how good the South Carolina State defense can be this season.

"The goal is to be number one," Green said. "That's the standard at SC State, we want to have the best defense not only in the MEAC, but also in the country. It's all about playing hard, playing physical and playing fast. But the most important thing is playing as a unit."

Green said last year's bowl win was a blessing because of the hard work and adversity the team had to overcome with injuries and early losses. He called it "truly special," but said the team had a chip on its shoulder that will return at the start of the 2022 season.

"We keep the same mindset (as last year) coming into this season," Green said. "We're still chasing the same goals, we just have to take it to another level this season. We have the chance to be a record-breaking defense if we just stay focused."

Fields, who was named Second-Team All-MEAC Friday, said the offense has been working hard at being more consistent after playing two of its best games at the end of the 2021 season.

"(This summer) we have worked on chemistry," Fields said. "Putting together an offensive game plan, and who the plays are meant for so we can all be on the same page. We have a chance to make more big plays this season."

Fields said he would like to have a more explosive offense that produces more big plays. The Bulldogs return a majority of the offense, including Celebration Bowl offensive MVP receiver Shaq Davis.

"The special thing about last year's team, is no matter how far down we were, we still fought hard as a family and finished our goals," Fields said. "We have a lot of weapons coming back; this offense has a chance to get to a level we have never been, it's all about consistency."

Tight end Yancey Washington, offensive lineman Nick Taiste and running back Kendrell Flowers all earned First-Team MEAC honors at the annual media day event. Along with Fields, receiver Richard Bailey, tight end Deprince Haynes and offensive linemen Cam Johnson and Eric Brown made the second team.

"(As a quarterback) I just have to relax and go play," Fields said. "My goal is to get back to the fundamentals and working on lowering the turnovers. I want to be a better signal-caller and be First-Team All-MEAC by the end of the year."

All-MEAC Preseason First Team

Offense

QB Davius Richard (North Carolina Central)

RB J.J. Davis (Norfolk State)

RB Kendrell Flowers (South Carolina State)

WR Shaquan Davis (South Carolina State)

WR Antoine Murray (Howard)

TE Yancey Washington (South Carolina State)

C Colby Byrd (Norfolk State)

OL Corey Bullock (North Carolina Central)

OL Darius Fox (Howard)

OL Nick Taiste (South Carolina State)

OL Anim Dunkwah (Howard)

Defense

DL Patrick Godbolt (South Carolina State)

DL Darren Brokenburr (Howard)

DL Isaiah Williams (Delaware State)

DL Jeblonski Green (South Carolina State)

LB Marquis Hall (Norfolk State)

LB B.J. Davis (South Carolina State)

LB Ronald Holmes (Delaware State)

DB Kenny Gallop (Howard)

DB Brandon Savage (Norfolk State)

DB Jae-Veyon Morton (Morgan State)

DB Esaias Guthrie (Delaware State)

P Matt Noll (Delaware State)

PK Adrian Olivo (North Carolina Central)

RS Brandon Codrington (North Carolina Central)

All-MEAC Preseason Second Team

Offense

QB Corey Fields, Jr. (South Carolina State)

RB Ian Wheeler (Howard )

RB Jarett Hunter (Howard)

WR Richard Bailey (South Carolina State)

WR Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State)

TE Deprince Haynes (South Carolina State)

C Dillon Marshall (Delaware State)

OL Cam Johnson (South Carolina State)

OL Brandon Bradford (Delaware State)

OL Deshawn Ingram (Howard)

OL Eric Brown (South Carolina State)

Defense

DL Marcus Winfield (Delaware State)

DL Jessie Malit (North Carolina Central)

DL Octaveon Minter (South Carolina State)

DL Brandon Tucker (South Carolina State)

LB Ronald Holmes (Delaware State)

LB Brooks Parker (Delaware State)

LB Tyler Long (Norfolk State)

DB Jawain Granger (Delaware State)

DB Manny Smith (North Carolina Central)

DB Justin Toler (Norfolk State)

DB Charles Peeler (Delaware State)

P Dyson Roberts (South Carolina State)

PK Gavyn Zimmerman (South Carolina State)