Richard Bailey is not the tallest receiver on the field, and he’s certainly not the fastest as he continues to rehab an injury suffered against North Carolina Central last season.

Despite his limitations, Bailey has earned the moniker “Mr. Consistent” from someone having known him since his elementary school days in Hollywood, SC.

“(Richard) brings a level of dependability to the offense,” SC State quarterback Corey Fields said. “He’s going to do the things he needs to do, be where he needs to be and catch the football.”

Fields and Bailey said their relationship began as adversaries on the little league fields. Bailey recalls Fields as a rival until the two were placed on the same middle school team.

RichardBaileySCSU SC State receiver Richard Bailey is back on the field after suffering a season-ending injury last season against North Carolina Central.

“That’s when we were able to run routes together,” Bailey said. “We would stay after practice to get extra reps.”

Bailey said the relationship continued to grow through high school as the duo led Baptist Hill to the 2017 Class A state championship game. Both signed with SC State and both are now entering their sixth year as Super Seniors (due to the COVID-19 restrictions).

“There’s a connectivity between them,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. “It’s always a consideration when you’re putting together an offense. We don’t design everything around Richard, but he always seems to be part of the target. We need to make sure we take advantage of the skill between those guys.”

Bailey shined during the 2021 season, catching 34 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns. He had a touchdown catch against Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and was expected to be a feature of the offense entering last season.

After a slow start, Bailey was injured in SC State’s MEAC opener against North Carolina Central. Despite getting the victory, the Bulldogs lost their most consistent pass catcher. He finished the year with seven catches for nearly 80 yards in just four games.

“It was hard not being with my teammates last season,” Bailey said. “Even watching them in practice, I wanted to be out on that field with them.”

The next week against Morgan State, Fields suffered a season-ending injury, putting the Hollywood duo on the sideline together. The Bulldogs lost their final four games, finishing the season 3-8.

Bailey was unable to participate in spring practice but said he’s worked hard to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

“It’s been tough coming back, because I wasn’t able to work out the same way,” Bailey said. “It was almost like going back to the beginning, but I knew I would get the opportunity to return to the playing field.”

Prior to the injury, Bailey did the majority of his damage against conference opponents. As a junior, 18 of his 34 catches came against teams in the MEAC. As he continues to rehab, Bailey knows that his spot on the field is not guaranteed.

“I’m focused on working all the way back,” Bailey said. “Working with the twos, I see the guy ahead of me making a lot of good plays. It’s a competition, iron sharpens iron. Right now, I’m learning to adjust until I’m back at 100%.”