SC STATE FOOTBALL: MEAC linemen have plans to move on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Less than two weeks ago, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference decided to postpone fall sports, including football, in order to keep student-athletes apart and perhaps safer during the current coronavirus pandemic.

That move led to several top MEAC football players announcing this past weekend that they will be leaving their respective programs to move on with their playing careers at other levels.

Three of the conference's top pro prospects, representing the offensive and defensive lines, are on the way elsewhere, either through NFL Draft prep or the NCAA transfer portal.

South Carolina State defensive tackle and preseason All-American Roderick Perry has announced that he will immediately enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound lineman from Cary High School in Raleigh, N.C. had 34 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and forced a fumble in 2019.

Perry has drawn the attention of NFL scouts and will likely be an interesting piece for Football Bowl Subdivision schools looking for a talented D-lineman to add to their roster.

Since SC State has not released anything official, it is not public knowledge if any other Bulldog players plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal at this time.