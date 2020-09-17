SC STATE FOOTBALL: Maintaining the Momentum with Bulldog Tenacity campaign launched

It has been a month and a half since South Carolina State found out there wouldn't be a 2020 fall football season for Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams, due to the coronavirus pandemic and related health concerns.
The plan in place since then has been to have a spring football season if at all possible in 2021, with teams playing a slate of six regional conference games, along with up to two non-conference games, having the conference split into two divisions.
The season is still planned for February 27 through April 24, with a MEAC Championship game set for May 1.
The MEAC divisional breakdown for football is set as follows (just for the 2021 spring season): Northern Division - Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Norfolk State. Southern Division - Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State.
However, many SC State Bulldog supporters who look forward to each football season have yet to purchase season tickets and/or join the STATE CLUB for the upcoming season.
That concerns Stacy Danley, SC State Athletics Director. So much so that Danley and other athletic department officials held an online Zoom webinar on Tuesday to announce Thursday's start of a campaign called Maintaining the Momentum with Bulldog Tenacity.
As with all NCAA Division I programs, football revenue doesn't only support football. Ticket sales for football are annually the biggest revenue generator for the SC State Athletics Department, which fields 280-plus student-athletes in 14 sports. Football is one of three revenue-generating sports (along with women's basketball and men's basketball) for the program.
"We created a lot of momentum last season," Danley said. "With the smallest budget in the MEAC, we were conference (football) co-champions.
"We earned another women's tennis MEAC championship, and we had the highest graduation success rate in the MEAC, which won us a $25,000 award."
SC State Athletics recently had its first major gift campaign, R.I.S.E., raising $2.3 million in support.
"Now, we have to maintain that momentum," "We have a goal with this Maintaining the Momentum with Bulldog Tenacity campaign to sell 3,000 season tickets, 500 STATE CLUB memberships, and generate more than $500,000 in ticket sales.
"When we do this, it gives us a chance to come out on the other side of this pandemic as a sustainable Division I program, that I know and you know we are."
But, as with most programs, SC State Athletics has three large revenue sources which are its lifeline, including ticket sales, donations and game guarantees.
"I looked at how we compare with our peers, other schools in the MEAC and FCS (NCAA football championship subdivision) schools in the state of South Carolina, from a revenue standpoint," Danley said. "In 2014, we were winning and were right at 10 million dollars in our total budget, so we were pretty competitive and were winning. That was the average for a MEAC program.
"Then, moving along to 2019, we were right at 7.9 million dollars. As we had gone down, the average MEAC budget for an athletic program had gone up to 13 million dollars. The question is looming again, can we remain at the Division I level; are we a viable, sustainable DI program."
In 2018, SC State raised a little more than $986,000 in football ticket sales. At that time, the average FCS program raised in the neighborhood of $450,000 in ticket sales.
"We were selling nearly twice as many tickets as your Furmans and your Woffords," Danley said. "Then, our ticket sales start going down a little bit.
"In 2019, we were at $653,000 in ticket sales. FCS schools, on average, are still around that $450,000 range. That answered the question for me. We are not a Division II program or destined to be that. We can stay a viable, competitive Division I program, but we have to sustain revenue and drive revenue."
Compared to the $653,000 in ticket sales for 2019, ticket sales for the 2020 fall/now 2021 spring football season entered this week at just $98,000.
A total of 2,154 season tickets were sold for the 2019 SC State season. However, as of this week, less than 530 season tickets have been purchased.
Similarly, a total of 443 STATE CLUB memberships were purchased in 2019, while just less than 200 have been sold as of this week.
"Ticket sales and STATE CLUB memberships are critical to our success," Danley said. "If we don't generate sustainable revenue, then we have to reduce our expenses to balance the checkbook.
"We're not in a position to reduce. We can't afford to cut. We don't have any more meat on the bone to cut. So, we have to generate revenue to remain on the Division I level. I know that Bulldog tenacity is real. We need that now, more than ever. You give us that chance to be the best at what we do."
Interested fans, although not allowed on the SC State campus at this time to purchase tickets, can purchase online at the Tickets link at scsuathletics.com or call the ticket office at (803) 536-8579 or 1-800-298-9157 to get tickets or get STATE CLUB membership information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!