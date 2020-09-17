SC STATE FOOTBALL: Maintaining the Momentum with Bulldog Tenacity campaign launched

"I looked at how we compare with our peers, other schools in the MEAC and FCS (NCAA football championship subdivision) schools in the state of South Carolina, from a revenue standpoint," Danley said. "In 2014, we were winning and were right at 10 million dollars in our total budget, so we were pretty competitive and were winning. That was the average for a MEAC program.

"Then, moving along to 2019, we were right at 7.9 million dollars. As we had gone down, the average MEAC budget for an athletic program had gone up to 13 million dollars. The question is looming again, can we remain at the Division I level; are we a viable, sustainable DI program."

In 2018, SC State raised a little more than $986,000 in football ticket sales. At that time, the average FCS program raised in the neighborhood of $450,000 in ticket sales.

"We were selling nearly twice as many tickets as your Furmans and your Woffords," Danley said. "Then, our ticket sales start going down a little bit.

"In 2019, we were at $653,000 in ticket sales. FCS schools, on average, are still around that $450,000 range. That answered the question for me. We are not a Division II program or destined to be that. We can stay a viable, competitive Division I program, but we have to sustain revenue and drive revenue."