SC STATE FOOTBALL: Late TD lifts Bulldogs over Alabama State

Alabama State also failed to capitalize on two scoring opportunities in the second quarter. A 48-yard punt return by Joshua Knight set up a first-and-goal at the S.C. State 10.

The Hornets settled for a field goal attempt, which Cosmin Diacono missed wide right with 7:28 left in the half.

He had another opportunity from 36 yards with 14 seconds left, but once again missed wide right.

Alabama State (2-2) had another promising drive to open the second half. The Hornets drove the football to the S.C. State 8 but were stopped on fourth down.

S.C. State's Fields entered the game for Hill in the second half and had his initial struggles. With 1:24 left in the third quarter, he threw a pass that deflected off the receiver's foot and was intercepted by Eric Felts at the 49-yard line.

The momentum for Alabama State was short-lived as senior defensive back Zafir Kelly intercepted backup quarterback Chris Scott two plays later with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Irmo High graduate came up with another interception with 9:39 left. This time, he picked off starter Ryan Nettles in the end zone as he attempted a scoring pass from the 38-yard line.

Kelly finished with six tackles.