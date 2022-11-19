SC STATE FOOTBALL: Kuhns leads Norfolk State past Bulldogs, 42-38

By TERRY BENJAMIN

T&D Intern​

What a difference a year makes.

After going unbeaten in conference play last season, South Carolina State will finish at the bottom of the MEAC after Saturday 42-38 loss to Norfolk State.

SC State held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but allowed the Spartans to score 14-unanswered with five minutes left in the game.

Trailing by four, freshman quarterback Andre Washington led the Bulldogs on a late drive, but time would run out on SC State's season.

"We had our chance to win the football game," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said. "We didn't do quite enough to finish the deal. There were all kinds of opportunities out there. The whole season can be summed up in not quite enough."

On the final play, Washington scrambled trying to find Shaquan Davis in the end zone, but the ball was incomplete as the clock hit zero.

"We were trying to throw the low combination route to the guy on the front side, but we were dealing with a guy at the quarterback position who had ot played a snap for us all season."

Washington led the final drive after starter Tyrece Nick left with an injury. The freshman finished completed five passes for 84 yards.

"(Washington) did quite understand (the play), and we didn't quite get it in," Pough said. "We had all kinds of confusion down there trying to figure out exactly where we were."

Nick started the game throwing two touchdowns and rushing for another.

"I thought (Tyrece) played well at times," Pough said. "He had good moments and bad moments, but we've been back and forth all year with quarterbacks."

Washington was the fourth quarterback used by the Bulldogs this season.

Norfolk State was led by quarterback Otto Kuhns who threw six touchdowns including three in the first half to Da'Quan Felton.

"I thought we struggled against (Felton)," Pough said. "He was bigger, stronger than we were on the outside. We thought we could play man-to-man against him, but we were unable to. We came up with a little better scheme at halftime and limit him in the second half."

Kuhns led the Spartans with two fourth quarter touchdowns to rally Norfolk State to victory.

"I would have never thought that those guys would have come in and put 42 points on us. That was really probably the most disappointing part of the whole deal," Pough said.

South Carolina State finishes the season 3-8 and 1-4 in conference play.

"It was a season lost. We had high expectations and didn’t come anywhere close to doing what we thought we could do. It was a rough year for us," Pough said.